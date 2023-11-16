"The package provided was extremely excessive" - Elaine Thompson-Herah's agency releases statement on Jamaican's separation with Shanikie Osbourne

Five-time Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah’s sports management agency has released an official statement on the athlete’s separation from her temporary coach Shanikie Osbourne. The agency cited the coach’s pay package as a major issue, causing the athlete to change her coach.

Jamaican athlete Elaine Thomspon-Herah has consistently won the women’s 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay races twice in the 2016 and 2020 Olympics. With just eight months left for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the 31-year-old is on her way to defending her titles for the third time. However, Thompson-Herah has faced an unprecedented block in her training journey as she has decided to part ways with her coach Shanikie Osbourne. The athlete professionally cut ties with her coach after four months of training under her.

In an official statement released by Elaine Thompson-Herah’s sports agency, ANDI Sports Management, the athlete cited that the coach’s pay package was “extremely excessive.” She found it better to professionally part ways with Osbourne.

The statement read:

"The package provided by the former coach; by any measures of what is the norm for such services; was extremely excessive and without any flexibility to negotiate the other party. Collectively, we had no choice but to seek the services of another coach."

Furthermore, the athlete thanked Osbourne for her contribution to her 2023 athletic season. Thompson-Herah hired her former coach in August. Under Osbourne, she won the silver medal 4x100 m relay race at the 2023 world championships. Thompson-Herah also won the third place finish in the 100m race at the Diamond League Finale in September.

Lastly, the statement concluded that the athlete’s management was searching for a new coach for her. Fans and media will be informed about it as soon as they find one.

Throwback to when Elaine Thompson-Herah hired Shanikie Osbourne

Elaine Thompson-Herah at Commonwealth Games: Day 6

Elaine Thompson-Herah struggled to attain an individual place in the 100 and 200 meters in the National Senior and Junior Championships in Jamaica.

After Elaine Thomspon-Herah’s disappointing run at the events related to the world championships, she hired Shanikie Osbourne as a temporary coach for the rest of the 2023 season.

In a conversation with Jamaican Gleaner, Osbourne mentioned about training the athlete. She said:

“It [teaming up with Thompson Herah] was some time after the national trials. It kind of pained my heart as well, based on what happened at the trials. So it wasn’t a hard decision for me to go and give her some assistance,” Osbourne said.

She also stated that it was up to Elaine Thompson-Herah whether she wanted to assign her permanently. Osbourne added:

"Probably she is trying to see how things work out for the rest of the season and then make a decision. So it is up to her."