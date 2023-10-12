“There should be more awards” - Noah Lyles reveals new ideas on award recognitions 

Noah Lyles, the remarkable American sprinter who recently clinched three dazzling gold medals at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, has shared a passionate plea. It is for a broader spectrum of recognition in the world of sports.

Lyles' message coincided with a thrilling announcement by the World Athletics, unveiling the esteemed finalists for the prestigious 2023 World Athlete of the Year awards. These awards are set to be unveiled in a grand gala, taking place in the opulent setting of Monaco on November 12.

For men, Noah Lyles (USA), Karsten Warholm (NOR), Mondo Duplantis (SWE), Joshua Cheptegei (UGA), and Ryan Crouser (USA) are among the renowned candidates. Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM), Sifan Hassan (NED), Yulimar Rojas (VEN), Valarie Allman (USA), and Peres Jepchirchir (KEN) are among the women.

However, Lyles passionately argued that the time has come for a more inclusive approach to recognizing excellence in sports. He suggested a magnificent array of new award categories that could be introduced, such as Performance of the Year and Athlete of the Year for disciplines like jumps, throws, distance, and sprints. He also thinks that an acknowledgement of the most improved athlete.

In his heartfelt words, Lyles articulated his vision:

"I feel like there should be more awards given than just athlete of the year. What about 'Performance of the Year', 'Athlete of the Year' for jumps, throws, distance and sprints, most improved athlete?"

“You are going to need a team” - Noah Lyles reveals some secrets to success through his documentary

Noah Lyles of Team United States looks on during a training session ahead of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Noah Lyles has shared what he wants people to learn from his documentary 'Untitled: The Noah Lyles Project', which is available on Peacock. He also gave some advice to people for achieving their dreams, revealed his favorite movies, talked about building a brand off the track, and shared the best money advice he ever received.

In an interview with CNBC's Make It, Lyles said that he hopes his documentary will inspire people to pursue their passions and overcome their challenges. He said:

"Truthfully, I'd love for people to see the teamwork that it takes to accomplish the goal that is going out. It is not easy; it is not a one-day thing, and sometimes you have to get a little more risky and have fun with it.”

Lyles also gave some advice to people who want to achieve their dreams, whether in sports or other fields. He said:

"Remember, it is your dream, not other people's dream. Of course, you are going to need a team that will help you achieve that. They are going to have the same mindset or even a better mindset than you in order to motivate you to go after that.”