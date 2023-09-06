"This took me back all the way" - On Beyonce's birthday, Allyson Felix recalls her own iconic performance alongside Serena Williams & Destiny's Child

The American sprinter Allyson Felix sent wishes to Beyonce on her birthday reminiscing about their old iconic performance along with Serena Williams and Destiny's Child.

At the 2005 Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly (ESPY), Destiny's Child delivered a stunning performance on their hit track "Lose My Breath" at the end of the show. Adding an extra layer of glamour to the show the musical group was later joined by the American star sprinter Allyson Felix and tennis legend Serena Williams.

On her social media, Felix sent wishes to Beyonce who celebrated her 42nd birthday on September 4, 2023.

Felix reposted a story of a follower who posted a picture of her, Williams, and Beyonce performing together.

"Why was I today years old when I learned Allyson Felix and Serena Williams had this performance with Destiny's Child," the follower wrote.

Felix wrote in response by remembering the performance.

"This took me all the way back," Felix wrote. "Happy Birthday to the Queen."

Allyson Felix's Instagram story

The Olympic track icon and tennis star were seen sporting elegant black outfits and completed the look with high heels to complement the musical group of which Beyonce was a part.

"Make room, something big is happening," Allyson Felix ahead of her new series "Starting Blocks"

Allyson Felix after competing in the women's 4x400m heats at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon

Felix's much-awaited series "Starting Blocks" will be released on September 7, 2023, on YouTube.

The series will showcase Felix's remarkable journey from her athletics career, to the experience of motherhood, and her battle against the sponsors to bring changes in the maternal policy. The series will also feature her mother, Marlene, for shaping her extraordinary life.

Felix took to her social media to share a glimpse of the series.

"Ready to step into the lane with me? Make room, something big is happening," she wrote.

In the short glimpse, Felix is heard reflecting on her entire career and expressing that it took her entire career to realize what she was running for.

"I always thought I was running for medals and it took me my entire career to realize that I was running for change," she says.

"Having spoke out, having become a mother, gave me courage and a strength that I didn't know I had," she says in the video.

Felix will be seen sharing her motherhood journey alongside her noteworthy journey from lacking a footwear sponsor to successfully establishing her own footwear brand.