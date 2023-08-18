“Welcome home mommy & daddy” - Allyson Felix shares sweet message from daughter after returning from vacation

Retired sprinter Allyson Felix has shared a sweet message that she received from her daughter, Camryn, after returning from her vacation. Recently, the 37-year-old visited the Turks and Caicos Islands with her husband Kenneth Ferguson.

The couple gave their fans a glimpse of their exotic getaway regularly on social media. However, upon returning, they received the most adorable welcome from their four-year-old daughter.

Allyson Felix gave birth to her and Kenneth Ferguson's baby girl on 28 November 2018. In many interviews, she has stated that since the birth of Camryn, she has experienced a new form of love as a mother.

On August 18, when Felix and Ferguson returned home after their trip, they received a warm welcome from their daughter. The little one had prepared a giant welcome card for her parents. It was decorated with colorful handprints and balloons. Above all, the card had a message that read:

"Welcome Home. Mommy & Daddy. I love you."

Felix's daughter welcomes her parents (Image via Instagram)

Allyson Felix shared a picture of her little one, holding the placard for her parents. Adding the picture to her story, she wrote:

“My sweetest little love."

Allyson Felix shared glimpses of her vacation with her husband

A week ago, Allyson Felix travelled to the Turks and Caicos Islands with Kenneth Ferguson. Throughout her trip, she shared breathtaking images of the exotic landscape.

The first image she posted was of her donning a white bikini and walking out of the pristine blue water of the sea. The athlete looked classy by accessorizing her look with a pair of black shades.

After a few days, she posted an album of pictures of her and Kenneth Ferguson. The album was a series of pictures of the couple donning comfy vacation outfits. Moreover, it also had snaps of Ferguson and Felix enjoying breakfast by the sea, cycling, and relaxing in the sea. With these pictures, she added a caption that read:

“mom + dad still got it”

Allyson Felix has been with American sprinter Kenneth Ferguson since 2018, when they got married.

They were high school sweethearts who began dating in 2005. Recently, in 2021, they also renewed their wedding vows at a grand ceremony in their daughter’s presence. She also shared a picture from that day on her Instagram and captioned it:

"I mean if we hooping, WE HOOPING. Getting rebounds all day and night."