"This is my weakest event"- Noah Lyles opens up on 60m participation at World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow

Noah Lyles recently opened up about winning the 60m sprint at the 2024 USATF Indoor Athletics Championships held in New Mexico earlier this week.

Noah competed in the 60m sprint against arch-rival Christian Coleman. Coleman holds the world record in the 60m clocking 6.34 seconds in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 2018. Moreover, he also holds the second fastest time in the 60m, which stands at 6.37 seconds — clocked by him twice in the same year.

Lyles put forward an amazing performance in the finals of the 60m, clocking 6.43 seconds. He managed to better Coleman by a mere 0.01 seconds in a photo finish.

Noah Lyles spoke about his experience of winning the 60m, which is not exactly his forte. He is all set to compete at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow, scheduled to take place from March 1 to 3.

"This is the only team I've yet to make, and I just made it, and I came in first, and I’m a world leader. I mean, all things that I didn’t expect to be, honest," Noah Lyles said, via WorldAthletics.org.

The 26-year-old had been trying to get a hold of the event for many years. His confidence is at its peak when he is competing outdoors in the 100 or 200m.

"I was just ready to make the team and be like, I'm gonna do like I did Worlds in 2023 in the 100. But no, it’s a different ballgame. This is my weakest event so come outdoor, whew, fireworks," he said.

Moments after winning the USATF 60m title, Lyles took to social media to express his delight in winning the title after eight years of hard work and perseverance.

"I have waited and worked for 8 years to see the numbers I have produced this year in the 60m. I’m so glad it’s finally here," he tweeted.

Noah Lyles at the 2023 World Championships

The 2023 edition of the world championships was held in Budapest, Hungary. Noah Lyles was all set to race in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relays. He marched into the 200m race as the defending champion.

Lyles' performance at the World Championships in 2022 in Eugene, where he clocked the third fastest time in the 200m, had fans on the edge of their seats in anticipation.

Lyles went on to win the gold medal in the 200m, clocking 19.52s. Moreover, he won the gold medal in the 100m as well as the 4x100m relay. As of today, he has completed the 200m in less than 20 seconds 39 times, which is a feat never achieved by anyone else in the history of the sport.

Furthermore, Lyles has also expressed his interest in competing in the 4x400m relay as well at the upcoming Paris Olympic Games.