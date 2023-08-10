Three-time Olympic jumper Will Claye drops new song 'One More Night' featuring G Perico ahead of his debut album release

32-year-old American athlete Will Claye has dropped his newest single, titled ‘One More Night’ ahead of the release of his much-awaited debut album. Besides the two-time Olympic silver medalist’s voice, the song also features American rapper G Perico. Claye’s latest single is just one of the many singles that he will be releasing ahead of launching his debut August album.

Will Claye achieved star status in the sports world when he became the first American athlete to win both the long jump and triple jump events in the same 2012 Olympics. He won silver and bronze medals in those races. However, after winning a silver medal in the triple jump race at the 2017 World Championship, Claye decided to venture out to follow another passion, music.

Since then, Will Claye started creating his own music. A few of them are "On the Loose”, "Wee Hours”, "Guy” and "Built Different.” Recently, he announced the release of another single of his, One More Night, on Instagram. The athlete shared a glimpse of his music video and added a caption for his fans:

“One more night ft @bgperico OUT NOWWW. Go spin that n send that to whoever you layin up with tonight. Link up in my bio.” Claye wrote.

Will Claye on the importance of music in his life

The athlete in 2021 Tokyo Olympics

In the beginning, when Will Claye started his music journey, people did not take him seriously. That meant he had to work hard on his skills. Finally, after a long wait, he released one of his first singles, “Wee Hours,” after the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Surprisingly, it matched people’s expectations and became a hit.

In 2021, Claye appeared in an interview with CNN, talking about his passion and athletic career. In that conversation, the athlete-turned-musician expressed what music meant to him:

“Music is my love language, you know?” he told.

He further shared his feelings every time he creates his own compositions:

“That’s why I can’t really shake creating it. I literally get chills when I make certain songs … it’s something that I want to share with the world. I want to be one of the biggest artists ever.”

Will Claye expressed in that interview that a lot of people assume that he follows music just as a hobby.

“I want to be on that type of level, music-wise,” he says. “And I think because I’m an athlete, people kind of overlook that. They think that I’m doing it just because I can as a hobby. But it’s not really a hobby for me. It’s something that really is from my soul.”

He believes that people overlooked his musical talent because he was initially an athlete. However, the former athlete explained that it was not true and that music was a part of his soul.

Lastly, Claye shared that he aspires to take his music stardom to the level of famous music artists like Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nipsey Hussle, and Dr. Dre.