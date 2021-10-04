Tokyo Paralympics bronze medallist Sharad Kumar will not undergo heart surgery

2021 Tokyo Paralympics bronze medallist Sharad Kumar, who was earlier diagnosed with heart inflammation, will not undergo heart surgery. Doctors have advised Sharad to take "complete rest for at least two months" to cure the swelling in his heart.

"The best thing is I don't need surgery as the swelling can be diluted with medicine," said Sharad.

Tokyo Paralympics bronze medal-winning high jumper Sharad Kumar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi last month. It happened after he complained of chest congestion.

The high jumper was kept under observation for several days and has undergone several tests after complaining of chest pain. He was discharged from the medical facility and used to visit hospital regularly for tests.

“The earlier reports showed that I have an inflammation in my heart. I have come back here for more tests. Since I live just 10 minutes away, I had asked the hospital authorities to allow me to go home,” he added.

Doctors urged Sharad to take rest, inflammation can be cured through medicines

After a month-long analysis over heart inflammation, Paralympian Sharad Kumar's doctors have advised him to rest. The doctors asserted that the swelling can be diluted with medication.

Sharad Kumar, while talking to the media, said:

"I am feeling okay now but my doctor has advised me to take complete bed rest for the next two months and not to take part in any kind of sports activities. I am dying to get back on the field but for now, I have been advised strictly not to get up from the bed," said Sharad.

Sharad Kumar won the bronze medal in the T42 classification of men’s high jump event on Tuesday by clearing the 1.83m jump at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics.

