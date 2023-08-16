"Unfortunately I will not be defending my title at the 2023 world champs"- Michael Norman on withdrawing from the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Michael Norman has stepped down from competing at the 2023 World Athletics Championships to be held in Budapest from 19-27 August, 2023.

Norman decided to pull out of the competition, stating he had an extremely frustrating season. The American sprinter has been struggling with an injury throughout the 2023 season. Norman won a gold medal in the men's 400m at the 2022 World Athletics Championships. But he would not be competing to defend his title.

Norman took to social media to inform his fans about his withdrawal. Among the 139 members of the squad of Team USA, Norman was listed to compete in the men's 400m.

"Unfortunately I will not be defending my title at the 2023 world champs", said Norman.

"After an extremely frustrating season I've decided to step away from track for the remainder of the 2023 season in order to refocus for the 2024 Paris Olympics", Norman continued.

Norman had finished in eighth position in 200m at the Doha Diamond League and had withdrawn from LA Grand Prix. In the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships, Norman finished eighth in men's 100m in first heat. He had also switched his coach in May 2023 from Quincy Watts to John Smith who led Watt to win a gold medal in 400m at the 1992 Olympics.

Michael Norman's past remarkable performances

Michael Norman poses during the medal ceremony for the men's 400m final at the 2022 World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Oregon, Eugene

Michael Norman showed a remarkable performance at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. He toppled the men's 400m to win a gold medal by completing the race in 44.29 seconds.

The American sprinter was also a part of the winning team in the men's 4x400m relay. He competed along with Elija Godwin, Bryce Deadmon, and Champion Allison to lead the team to the podium. They completed the race in 2:56.17 to create a world lead.

The Two-time World Champion was also on the men's 4x400m relay team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, along with Rai Benjamin, Bryce Deadmon, and Michael Cherry. They completed the race in 2:55.70 to earn the top position on the podium. This team victory added a medal to the USA's total tally of 113 medals.

Norman finished fifth behind Michael Cherry in the men's 400m event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Norman will not compete in any of the races for the remaining 2023 season. But he is hopeful and is focusing on the 2024 Paris Olympics.