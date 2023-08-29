USA finishes first at World Athletics Championships 2023: Full list of medals won by USA in WAC 2023

Team USA emerged as the country with the highest medal count at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

The event scheduled between August 19-27, saw 2100 athletes from 195 countries globally compete and prove their athletic prowess in Budapest, Hungary. Amid them, America emerged as the overall winner, maintaining its streak from last year’s world championships.

At the nine-day event, the American athletes managed to collect 29 medals including - 12 gold, 8 silver, and 9 bronze medals. Next to America in the medal count table was Canada with a total of 6 medals - 4 gold and 2 silver.

138 American athletes competed for America at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. Many of them managed to retain their title from last year, and many wrote history by winning their first gold medals at the international event.

Noah Lyles at Day 8 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

There was Noah Lyles who continued to defend his winning title in the 200m race clocking an impressive 19.52s. Moreover, he scored a double sprint by winning his first-ever world championship gold medal in the 100m event. On the other hand, Sha’Carri Richardson proved to the world her athletic prowess by achieving gold in the 100m race.

The US women's 4x100m relay team at Day 9 of World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

The mixed 4x400m relay team of the country won the gold medal at the event. Also, in the 4x100m relay race, the country scored another gold that was anchored by athlete Sha’Carri Richardson. The men’s 4x100m relay team of the country also won the gold medal at the event.

List of US athletes with medals at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Here’s a list of US medal winners at the 2023 World Athletics Championships:

Gold Medalists

Noah Lyles - Men’s 100 meters Noah Lyles - Men’s 200 meters Grant Holloway - Men’s 100m Hurdles Ryan Crouser - Men’s Shot Put Team USA - Men’s 4x100m relay Team USA - Men’s 4x400m relay Sha’Carri Richardson - Women’s 100 meter Katie Moon - Women’s Pole Vault Chase Ealey- Women’s Shot Put Laulauga Tausaga - Women’s Discus Throw Team USA - Women’s 4x100m relay Team USA - Mixed 4x400m relay

Silver Medalists

Anna Hall - Women’s Heptathlon Erriyon Knighton - Men’s 200m JuVaughn Harrison - Men’s High Jump Gabrielle Thomas - Women’s 200m Shamier Little - Women’s 400m Hurdles Tara Davis-Woodhall - Women’s Long Jump Valarie Allman- Women’s Discus Throw Janee Kassanavoid - Women’s Hammer Throw

Bronze medallist

Quincy Hall - Men’s 400m Daniel Roberts - Men’s 110m Hurdles Rai Benjamin - Men’s 400m Hurdles Christopher Nilsen - Men’s Pole Vault Joe Kovacs - Men’s Shot Put Sha’Carri Richardson - Women’s 200m Athing Mu - Women’s 800m Kendra Harrison - Women’s 100m hurdles DeAnna Price - Women’s Hammer Throw