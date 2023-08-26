Watch: Noah Lyles completes his sprint double achieving 200m gold at World Athletics Championships 2023

On Friday, August 25, Noah Lyles became the first male sprinter since Usain Bolt in 2015 to achieve a sprint double after claiming gold in the 200m race at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

The 26-year-old won his first-ever 100m world championship last Sunday, August 20. Moreover, his 200m win gave him his third consecutive world championship after 2019 and 2022.

On Day 7 of the ongoing world championships in Budapest, Noah Lyles made headlines for his stunning 200m win at the National Athletics Center. The four-time world champion achieved his fourth title by storming on the race track with an impressive 19.52s finish. His competitor Erriyon Knighton claimed silver in 19.75sec while Botswana's Letsile Tebogo settled for bronze in 19.81.

Last Sunday, Lyles achieved a terrific 100m gold medal win, clocking 9.83s, his personal best in the event. With both 100m and 200m wins in the same world championship event, the American athlete became only the fifth athlete in the world to achieve a sprint double win after Usain Bolt, Tyson Gay, Justin Gatlin, and Maurice Greece.

After winning the 200m race at the world championships, Noah Lyles expressed his excitement to the reporters, saying:

"It is a great feeling to know I did something not a lot of people have done. I wanted to show I am different. Today I came out and showed it. I am double champion.”

Nevertheless, Lyles is also a part of Team USA which will be competing in the 4x400m relay race on Saturday, August 26. The American athlete is aiming to achieve a triple gold at the world championships.

Noah Lyles revealed his target ahead of World Athletics Championships 2023

Noah Lyles has maintained a string of stunning performances from the start of the 2023 season. At the 2023 U.S. Track and Field Championships, he won the bronze medal, clocking 10.00s. He also won the Paris Diamond League with a time frame of 9.97s.

Preparing for the 2023 World Athletics Championships, Lyles revealed his aim in an interview with NBC Sports. The athlete stated that he his eyes were set on winning the 200m race.

“What I will accept is grabbing a medal in the 100m, whatever color, and winning the 200m. My greatest aspiration is that I will grab three golds, gain a world record in the 200m," he said.

Moreover, in an Instagram post, he shared that he aimed to beat Usain Bolt’s record.