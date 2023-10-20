Usain Bolt attends Inter Miami's MLS clash vs Charlotte, meets with club owner David Beckham

Usain Bolt recently attended a Major League Soccer match featuring Inter Miami and met with team owner and football legend David Beckham.

Bolt was present at the Inter Miami vs. Charlotte match on Thursday, October 19, at the DRV PNK Stadium, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where the teams tied 2-2. The former sprinter was seen conversing with Beckham and the pair posed for pictures as well.

David Beckham is the co-owner of Inter Miami, along with Jorge Mas and Jose Mas, and he is frequently seen attending the matches and supporting his team. Beckham posted a picture along with Bolt on his social media thanking the sprinter for his visit. Bolt reposted the photo on his Instagram as well.

"Thanks for coming my friend @usainbolt," Beckham wrote.

Screenshot of David Beckham's Instagram story

The legendary English footballer bought the club in 2014 for $25 million, with its valuation later surging to $600 million. After Lionel Messi's blockbuster arrival at the club, the valuation has rocketed to $1 billion.

According to Veselin Ignatov from Nostrabet, the social media handles of the American football club gained 15 times more followers after the arrival of the Argentinian. Inter Miami previously had a following of 1.1M on Instagram which soared to 15M in September 2023. The club had a following of 800K and 300K on TikTok and Facebook respectively, which rose to 6.7M and 4.8M respectively, in September 2023.

"I had to put that message in the song" - Usain Bolt on his new song along with D-Major

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates after winning the Men's 4 x 100m Relay Final at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Usain Bolt recently released a new track 'Unstoppable,' in collaboration with D-major, under his music label A-Team Lifestyle. Apart from his athletics career, Bolt is also fond of music which led him to establish A-Team Lifestyle.

Bolt has recorded a few songs previously, including Intro, Living the Dream, and It's a Party. D-Major, who Bolt has known since 2007, would train with him at the Racers Track Club to keep up with his fitness. The two have eventually hopped on a track together.

In a social media post, Usain Bolt spoke about his unwavering mentality and expressed that he wanted to convey the same through a song.

"Unstoppable for me is just all my mindset," he said. "I had to put that message in the song," Bolt continued.

