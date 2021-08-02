Watch: Dutch star Sifan Hassan falls during first round of women's 1500m, but gets up and does the unthinkable

Dutch athlete Sifan Hassan contributed to the ever-growing list of Olympics 2021 moments of surprise and inspiration that have left fans astouned.

On August 2, Sifan Hassan was participating in the Round 1 of the women's 1500m. Hassan performed well in the race and was part of the chasing pack. But only a few seconds after all the 15 competing women started running the final lap, a near disaster occurred for the Dutch runner.

Kenyan runner Edinah Jebitok, who was maginally ahead of Sifan Hassan, lost her balance first and fell on the track. Hassan, who was trying hard to overtake the competing athletes, then got herself tangled with Jebitok and went down on the track herself.

For a moment it looked like that would be the end of the road for Sifan Hassan. But the sprinter did not give up. She picked herself up and started running once more. The fall cost Hassan a few precious seconds. But the 28-year-old soldiered on in pursuit of a place in the semifinals. What followed next was the stuff of pure genius and inspiration.

Sifan Hassan began overtaking the runners one after the other. She made the best possible use of her reserve energy and long legs. The Dutch runner suddenly found herself back among the crowd of runners.

In the final stretch, Sifan Hassan pushed with all her might. First she joined the leading pack and then with the finish line in sight, she left nothing to chance and ran with all her might to win the race.

Hassan clocked a time of 4.05.17 to beat the likes of Jessica Hull and Elinor Purrier. She will now be competing in the semifinals of the women's 1500m.

Hassan has already qualified for the final of the women's 5000m event. She is expected to be one of the favorites to clinch gold in the event. And that is not all. Hassan will also be running in the women's 10,000m as she aims for three medals at the Olympics 2021.

She is the reigning 1500m and 10,000m World Champion with the timings of 3:51.95 and 30:17.62 respectively.

