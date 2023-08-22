The World Champion, Noah Lyles, broke into tears during the medal ceremony for the men's 100m in the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Lyles earned the top position on the podium by winning the 100m with a time of 9.83 seconds, leaving Lestslie Tebogo and Zharnel Hughes behind.

The American sprinter got emotional during the award ceremony. Initially, Lyles seemed normal but then burst into tears as soon as the USA's national anthem started playing. Tebogo and Hughes were seen consoling Noah, as he couldn't resist weeping.

Post the medal ceremony interview, Lyles expressed that he couldn't stop crying as it had been hard since the Tokyo Olympics:

"At first, it was normal and I just started crying," said Lyles. "I don't know it's been really hard times since Tokyo. A lot of dreams coming true," he expressed.

Noah Lyles further expressed how much the moment meant to him seeing a crowd at the award ceremony, as for the last few events, hinting at the Olympics, where spectators were prohibited in the stadiums.

"From being empty stadium to now showing up and this is the first time I've so many people show up to an award ceremony. So many times it has been empty by myself and now I have all these people and it feels like an actual moment," Lyles expressed.

Noah Lyles sets his sight on breaking the world record

Noah Lyles celebrates after winning a gold medal in the men's 100m final at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary

Noah Lyles completed the 100m in 9.83 seconds to earn the victory. He left Tebogo and Hughes to settle for the second and third place on the podium, having completed the race in 9.88 seconds.

Lyles has always been vocal about his goals before any competition. He had disclosed his goal of completing the 100m in 9.65 seconds in Budapest. After winning in Budapest, Lyles has set his sight on creating a new world record.

Lyles took to social media to inform his fans about the new goal:

"They said it couldn't be done...That I wasn't the one...But I thank god I am", he wrote

"Thank you everyone who has been sporting me through this journey. Now let's go break this record," Lyles added.

Lyles will be seen competing to defend his title in the men's 200m heats on August 23, 2023. He intends to run the 200m in 19.10 seconds and break Usain Bolt's world record, which stood still for 14 years.