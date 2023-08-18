"Why should my dream or belief cause controversy with you?" - Noah Lyles on the controversy of his record-breaking goal

Noah Lyles will be competing in the 2023 World Athletics Championships to defend his title and break Usain Bolt's world record in the men's 200m.

Lyles has always been vocal about disclosing his goals and aspirations before an event. He announced his record-breaking goal in 200m by running in 19.10 seconds and completing his 100m in 9.65 seconds in Budapest. The athletics world has been talking about it and there are a few controversies.

In a podcast with CitiusMag, Noah Lyles spoke about the controversy revolving around his goals.

“I'm here to run 9.65 & I'm here to run 19.10," Lyles said. "The crazy thing is it causes so much controversy. Why should my dream or belief cause controversy with you? It has nothing to do with you. And If I don't get it and if I do get it how does it change your life?"

Expand Tweet

Noah Lyles further expressed that breaking records is not an easy process and that his family supports and understands it. He says he is not going to stop after winning championships, after shattering fast times, or even after breaking American records. He sets his sight on shattering the world record.

"The whole family understands that it is a long process. Doesn't happen overnight," Lyles continued. "You're willing to be patient but you are also very keen on what the mission is. It's not to stop at Championships, It's not to stop at fast times, it's not to stop at American records. It's not to get content. We are not here to get content. We are here to completely push the boundary every time and again."

Noah Lyles' befitting reply to the controversy related to his record-breaking goal

Noah Lyles during the closing ceremony of the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon

Noah Lyles gave a befitting reply to the people doubting his ability to break the world record. He admitted that he is very blunt in announcing his goals ahead of tournaments.

"I'm very vocal about that and I've been saying that it many lots more interviews and that's why we got closer and I posted you know what my time goes for World Championships," he said.

"So many people wanna have an opinion on it and so many people want to tell me what I can and can't do. But you know what they can't tell me what I ran in practice yesterday. I'm very okay with vocalizing it. Because if I don't get it. I'll just keep trying," Lyles expressed.

If Lyles completes the 200m in 19.10 seconds, he will break Usain Bolt's world record of 19.19 seconds, which has stood still for 14 years.