Watch: Sha’Carri Richardson shows up at stadium after withdrawing from Meeting Citta’ Di Padova 2023

Sha’Carri Richardson’s unique gesture stunned onlookers at Meeting Citta’ Di Padova 2023 on September 3. After the 23-year-old had earlier announced her withdrawal from the women’s 100m event, she showed up at the Daciano Colbacchini Stadium to engage with her fans and athletes.

On Sunday, Sha’Carri Richardson’s withdrawal from the event became evident after her absence was noticed at the assigned lane four. Her lane remained vacant during athlete introductions.

Moreover, the benefit of the 100m world champion’s withdrawal from the event was received by Natasha Morrison. The Jamaican athlete, who was a semi-finalist in the world championship, managed to clinch victory with a time of 11.15 seconds in Italy.

After Sha’Carri Richardson’s surprising pull-out from the 100m event, she was spotted at the stadium. The American athlete showed up at the empty race track in her black tube dress, high bun, shoulder bag, and sports shoes to engage with her fans and athletes.

Richardson was seen waving at her fans. She also scurried to the podium to hug and congratulate one of the prize winners. The athlete kept waving at the audience while walking to the other side of the track. After greeting the stadium, she was escorted by two volunteers.

Sha’Carri Richardson’s recent performances

Richardson at Day 7 of World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

The year 2023 has been Sha’Carri Richardson’s comeback season. After testing positive for marijuana in 2021 and experiencing a career low in 2022, the American athlete is receiving back-to-back victories in the championships she is participating in so far this year.

She opened her 2023 season with an impressive performance at the Miramar Invitational in the 100m sprint. Clocking a stunning 10.57 seconds, she won the gold medal at the event. Moreover, her timing could have become the fourth-fastest time run by any woman, but it was converted into 10.77 seconds due to a 4.1 m/s tailwind.

Then, Richardson competed at the Doha Diamond League in May where she clocked 10.76 seconds in the 100m race to achieve her first Diamond League victory. Not only did she win the championship, but she also created the meet record with her timing.

The American athlete’s running prowess made her a world championship favorite at the 2023 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships held in Eugene, Oregon, in July. She clocked an impressive 10.82s in the women’s 100m to become the national champion and also qualified for the 2023 world championship in Budapest.

Lastly, at the world championships, Sha’Carri Richardson was unstoppable as she won the gold and silver medals in the 100m and 200m races, respectively.