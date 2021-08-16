Watch: The Young Bucks and other AEW stars break character in an emotional backstage moment 

AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks don't usually break character that often. However, they seem to have taken exception recently when they went out of their way to congratulate AEW's latest signing, Fuego del Sol.

One of the feel-good moments at Friday night's premiere of AEW Rampage was Fuego del Sol being offered an AEW contract by his best friend, Sammy Guevara.

Del Sol had to defeat TNT Champion Miro at the show to earn a contract as per the stipulation. However, despite falling short of winning the match, the Luchador was still offered a contract, much to the crowd's joy.

AEW recently released a short video of Fuego del Sol celebrating his contract signing backstage. Apart from Guevara and referee Aubrey Edwards, AEW Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, can also be spotted congratulating the Del Sol.

It's not every day that one sees Matt and Nick Jackson break kayfabe, as they have remained dedicated to staying true to their characters all the time on public platforms. Check out the exclusive video below:

The Young Bucks are in danger of losing their AEW Tag Team Championships

The Young Bucks will put their titles on the line against Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Given the strides Jurassic Express has made in the last few months, especially Jungle Boy, the champions will have to put in a little extra effort to retain their titles.

Though a title change seems unlikely, fans can still expect Jurassic Express to come close to winning, just like they had at AEW All Out 2020.

