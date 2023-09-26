Watch: Victor Montalvo wins World Breaking Championships, becomes first American to qualify for the sport's Olympic debut in Paris 2024 

Floridian Victor Montalvo has become the first American ever to qualify in break dancing for the Paris Olympics 2024. The 29-year-old recently competed at the 2023 WDSF World Breaking Championship in Leuven, Belgium, where he was crowned the world champion. Fortunately, it has earned him an early quota spot for the Olympics.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will officially introduce breakdancing to its events list. The addition has been made in an effort to draw more interest from young people in the Olympics.

B-Boy Victor is all set for his Olympic debut after defeating Canada's reigning champion, Phil Wizard, in Belgium on Sunday. The USA B-Boy won the final round with 2-1 points against his competitor with his electrifying moves on the stage.

The American break dancer has previously won the dancesport event at the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, United States. Considered one of the world’s best breakers, Montalvo is also a two-time Red Bull BC One World Champion.

The breakdancer was in utter shock after he made it through the finals on Sunday and got a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics. He told Olympics.com:

"I feel in shock. I can't believe I won," said Victor Montalvo.

He further explained that he felt discouraged when he missed the last three Olympic qualifying events. Victor shared how he hyped himself to give his all on Sunday’s final event:

"I'm like, All right, can I do it? Is it still possible for me to win one of these events? And yeah, [I] just kept my composure. I was grounded and I made sure that I showed that I wanted it more. This was my only chance, and I gave it my all."

Victor Montalvo’s biggest inspiration is his father

Victor Montalvo at Red Bull Japan Tour 2019 (Image via Instagram)

Victor Montalvo’s breakdancing talent runs in his family as he got those genes from twin breakers, his father and uncle, who were the breaking pioneers in the mid-80s in Mexico. Victor’s father taught him breakdancing from the age of six. Eventually, the breakdancing pioneer began to focus on his family life while his passion took a backseat.

On the other hand, Victor began to take the art form seriously but not until he turned 11. He began to compete in several championships to test his abilities but didn't have a true breakthrough until 2011. He was 16 when he got his first major success at a domestic event that eventually flew him internationally to Europe.

Victor Montalvo's father had never won a championship title and it was his dream to watch his son fulfill his wish. In 2015, the young break dancer won his first Red Bull BC One World Finals title in Rome. As a gesture of love and respect, he gave his winning belt to his father, who was supremely proud of his son.