“We all learned in recess” - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone spills the beans about her talent besides athletics

The world has seen 23-year-old Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone acing the track and field arena. However, besides being the master of athletics, she is the jack of many trades.

Recently, McLaughlin-Levrone herself revealed an interesting talent of hers that many may not know about. Right after winning her debut event, 400m at the US Track and Field Championships, she disclosed that juggling is one of the activities that she has been doing since age 5.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is a champion hurdler at the 400m hurdles event. In fact, at the 2022 World Championship, she created a world record time of 50.68 seconds.

On Saturday, she stepped out of her comfort zone and participated in the 400m event. Surprising everyone, she became a national champion at the event with a time of 48.74 seconds.

After the event, McLaughlin-Levrone appeared for a quick conversation with the reporters. There, she was asked to show off her juggling talent. Effortlessly, the athlete began juggling with three Cosco balls and also spilled a few unknown facts about her off-beat talent.

The athlete shared that she began juggling at the age of 5. It was taught to her by her teacher.

"So ok, I learned how to juggle when I was in the fifth grade because my fifth-grade teacher taught the kids how to juggle and so this was something that we all learned in recess," she explained

The athlete also explained the benefits of juggling:

"You know, it’s like a fun party trick that you can just kind of tell people about. It’s good for balance. It’s good for co-ordination. It’s good for if you’re bored," she added.

Furthermore, she shared how juggling was a part of her daily life:

“Sometimes, I bring them with me to track meets. I can also do it on a unicycle. I can do the clubs, I can do the rings, I can do the scarves and that’s about it.”

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone came close to beating a legendary American record

2023 USATF NYC Grand Prix

On Saturday, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone made headlines for becoming a US national champion at the 400m event. It was the first time she participated in this particular event.

Despite being a debutante in it, she managed to not only win it but also came close to beating the American record of Sanya Richards-Ross from 2006.

McLaughlin-Levrone was just 0.04s away from beating the legend. Moreover, with the time frame of 48.74 seconds, she has ascended to the 10th position on the all-time list in the 400m category.

