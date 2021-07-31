"Medal Contender!": Twitter celebrates Kamalpreet Kaur as she qualifies for women's discus final with 2nd best throw

Fans were jubilant as India's Kamalpreet Kaur made it to the finals of the women's discus throw. Kaur displayed incredible strength and composure to make a terrific 64-meter throw.

After Seema Punia crashed out, this victory is definitely something the Indians could be proud of. The country has not had a lot of success in the past in field events.

With the finals to be played on August 2, Kamalpreet has definitely petitioned her case as a possible medal prospect at the Tokyo Olympics.

Kamalpreet shines in an outstanding display in discus throw

The Indian came into the Olympics after breaking the national record recently. She threw 66.59m earlier this year to break her previous record. However, the Olympics is a different ball-game altogether. Kamalpreet needed to stay calm and composed to deliver a top-notch performance. And that is exactly what she did.

Usually, after a throw, discus throwers scream after putting in all of their strength. But Kaur had no such reaction. It all looked effortless for her as she filed all her throws above the 60-meter mark. She also executed a terrific 64-meter throw in her third attempt, which happens to be the best throw by an Indian female discus thrower at the Summer Games.

Her brilliance helped her finish second in the qualifying round. Allman Valrie finished first with a 66.42-meter throw, which happens to be marginally less than Kaur's national record.

Twitter reacts to Kamalpreet Kaur's brilliance at the Olympics

After a rather disappointing start to the day, Indian fans were given a reason to celebrate as Kamalpreet Kaur made it to the finals of the women's discus throw. If she manages to win a medal in Tokyo, this will be the first time that an Indian athlete has won a field event at the Olympics.

Take this for a fact. Rio 2016 & London 2012 gold medallist, Croatia's Sandra Perkovic, threw 63.75m as her best. #KamalpreetKaur, an Olympic debutant, measured 64m to touch the qualifying mark. Only 2 of 31 throwers could do that. An Indian was one. What a moment! Bring on Aug 2 — Jaspreet Singh Sahni (@JaspreetSSahni) July 31, 2021

First Indian to touch 64.00M Discus Throw in #Olympics 🎉#KamalpreetKaur now in the finals.

Girls are outperforming with sheer hard work! 👏👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/gOGTB5a3Yo — Navniet Sekera (@navsekera) July 31, 2021

Congratulations #KamalpreetKaur for surging into the finals 👏👏



Some serious talent she is .. heading towards a podium finish

Kamalpreet Kaur 🇮🇳 🙏#teamindia #Olympics2020 pic.twitter.com/HVda2KLbV8 — Vikas Chopra🇮🇳 (@Pronamotweets) July 31, 2021

#किसान_वारिस_उधम_सिंह_के#Olympics #Tokyo2020 #KamalpreetKaur qualifies for women's discus throw final with a best effort of 64m, the cut off mark for the medal round, which will be on August 2.



Live: https://t.co/4I2JQBfItb pic.twitter.com/LHeJByi0CO — bhupinder jhuj (@bsjhuj) July 31, 2021

Edited by Diptanil Roy