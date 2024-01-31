What is the prize money for U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials? Everything to know about how much the athletes will earn in the Orlando event

The US Olympic Marathon Trials 2024's total prize pool has been announced by the USA Track and Field (USATF), and the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), just a week before the event, scheduled on Feb. 3, 2024.

The total prize money for the event has been raised to $600,000, an increase from $480,000 at the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials 2020 in Atlanta. This matches the prize which was distributed at the Los Angeles Trials 2016.

The top-ten finishers in the competition, in both men’s and women’s categories, will collect cash prizes. The winner in the men’s and women’s race in the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials 2024 will receive $80,000, while the second, and third-placed athletes will earn $65,000 and $55,000, respectively.

According to Runner's World, the prize money will come from the LOC, and not the USATF. Revealed on the website of the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials 2024 Orlando, the prize money distribution is as follows:

1st - $80,000

2nd - $65,000

3rd - $55,000

4th - $25,000

5th - $20,000

6th - $15,000

7th - $13,000

8th - $11,000

9th - $9,000

10th - $7,000

The 2024 Olympic Trials prize money was declared late in comparison to previous editions. For the 2016 trials, the USATF had revealed the purse more than a year before the event.

Similarly, the total cash prize for the 2020 Olympic trials was announced on Apr. 23, 2018, 22 months ahead of the competition.

It is worth noting that the best three finishers in the U.S. Olympic Trials 2024 in the men’s and women’s categories will have the opportunity to represent the United States at the Paris Olympics 2024.

For Paris 2024, the qualifying standards in the marathon have been set at 2:08:10 for men and 2:26:50 for women.

Athletes to watch out for in the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials 2024

Keira D'Amato in action during the women's Marathon on day four of the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Around 370 marathon runners will be seen in action at the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials 2024 in Orlando.

In the men’s category, the two-time winner at trials, and 2020 Olympics medalist Galen Rupp, Conner Mantz, Clayton Young, who smashed the Olympic standard time, the 50K world record-holder CJ Albertson, Sam Chelanga and Scott Fauble are a few athletes to watch out for.

Meanwhile, the fastest U.S. marathoners in history, Emily Sisson and Keira D’Amato, Betsy Saina, Tokyo Olympics 2020 bronze medalist Molly Seidel, Gabi Rooker, Lindsay Flanagan, Aliphine Tuliamuk, Sara Hall and Sara Vaughn are some of the top female marathoners who will be competing in Orlando.