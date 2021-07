How to watch athletics at the Tokyo Olympics 2020: Schedule with LIVE Streaming details

Team USA is sending 128 track and field athletes to the Tokyo Olympics 2020 for the athletics events. The U.S. contingent will be aiming to win several medals in track and field, with 400m hurdles being one of their favorite athletic events. Although there won't be any Sha'Carri Richardson on their athletics roster, the U.S. still has numerous medal hopefuls in the likes of Rai Benjamin, Ryan Crouser, Allyson Felix and Dalilad Muhammad.

Gymnastics Tokyo Olympics LIVE streaming details: When and where to watch, schedule & timings

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 and its athletics events, which were postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, now starts on 23 July and run until 8 August 2021. Track and field events are scheduled from 29 July until 7 August 2021.

How to watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the USA? TV and LIVE streaming details

Absolutely mind-boggling. I, Tara Davis, am going to the freaking olympics 😭 pic.twitter.com/l3L3S9eVHb — Tara Davis (@tar___ruh) July 15, 2021

The US track and field/athletics team: Valarie Allman, Brooke Andersen, Shae Anderson, Adelaide Aquilla, Anavia Battle, Gwen Berry, Erica Bougard, Quanesha Burks, Tynita Butts-Townsend, Kelsey Card, Christina Clemons, Emma Coburn, Anna Cockrell, Val Constien, Elise Cranny, Gabbi Cunningham, Vashti Cunningham, Teahna Daniels, Tara Davis, Rachel Dincoff, Kendall Ellis, Allyson Felix, Tori Franklin, Courtney Frerichs, English Gardner, Keni Harrison, Quanera Hayes, Aleia Hobbs, Ariana Ince, Lynna Irby, Wadeline Jonathas, Sally Kipyego, Annie Kunz, Morgann LeLeux, Heather MacLean, Maggie Malone, Taylor Manson, Rachel McCoy, Cory McGee, Sydney McLaughlin, Alicia Monson, Jasmine Moore, Sandi Morris, Athing Mu, Dalilah Muhammad, Katie Nageotte, Javianne Oliver, Keturah Orji, Jenna Prandini, DeAnna Price, Elle Purrier St. Pierre, Jessica Ramsey, Brittney Reese, Raevyn Rogers, Raven Saunders, Rachel Schneider, Karissa Schweizer, Molly Seidel, Emily Sisson, Robyn Stevens, Gabby Thomas, Aliphine Tuliamuk, Kaylin Whitney, Kendell Williams, Ajee’ Wilson, Kara Winger, Abdi Abdirahman, Devon Allen, Ronnie Baker, Steven Bastien, Kenny Bednarek, Chris Benard, Rai Benjamin, Hillary Bor, Trayvon Bromell, Matthew Centrowitz, Paul Chelimo, Michael Cherry, Nick Christie, Will Claye, Ryan Crouser, Bryce Deadmon, Marquis Dendy, Grant Fisher, Cravon Gillespie, Elija Godwin, Daniel Haugh, Cole Hocker, Grant Holloway, Bryce Hoppel, Mason Ferlic, Mason Finley, JuVaughn Harrison, Reggie Jagers, Isaiah Jewett, Fred Kerley, Sam Kendricks, David Kendziera, Benard Keter, Woody Kincaid, Joe Klecker, Erriyon Knighton, Joe Kovacs, KC Lightfoot, Wil London, Noah Lyles, Sam Mattis, Steffen McCarter, Shelby McEwen, Clayton Murphy, Chris Nilsen, Michael Norman, Vernon Norwood, Yared Nuguse, Payton Otterdahl, Jacob Riley, Daniel Roberts, Randolph Ross, Galen Rupp, Garrett Scantling, Donald Scott, Kenny Selmon, Michael Shuey, Trevor Stewart, Darryl Sullivan, Curtis Thompson, Micah Williams, Rudy Winkler, Alex Young, Zach Ziemek.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Team Roster: US Athletes who have qualified

Athletics Tokyo Olympics LIVE streaming details: When and where to watch, schedule & timings

When and Where: NBC is the official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and viewers can watch track and field/athletics events on NBC stations on network television. Viewers can also watch live streaming of athletics/track and field events on www.nbcolympics.com, NBC Sports and the Peacock app.

Athletics Schedule and Timings

29 July 2021: Start Time 8pm Eastern Time | 5pm Pacific Time

• Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1

• Men’s High Jump Qualifying Round

• Men’s Discus Throw Qualifying Round

• Women’s 800m Round 1

• Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1

• Women’s 100m Round 1

30 July 2021:

Start Time 6am Eastern Time | 3am Pacific Time

• Women’s 5000m Round 1

• Women’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round

• Women’s Shot Put Qualifying Round

• Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

• Men’s 10,000m Final

Start Time 8pm Eastern Time | 5pm Pacific Time

• Women’s 400m Hurdles Round 1

• Women’s Discus Throw Qualifying Round

• Men’s Pole Vault Qualifying Round

• Men’s 800m Round 1

• Women’s 100m Hurdles Qualifying Round

• Men’s 100m Preliminary Round

31 July 2021:

Start Time 6am Eastern Time | 3am Pacific Time

• Men’s 10,000m Victory Ceremony

• Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Round

• Women’s 100m Semifinals

• Men’s 100m Round 1

• Men’s Discus Throw Final

• Women’s 800m Semifinals

• Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Final

• Women’s 100m Final

Start Time 8:10pm Eastern Time | 5:10pm Pacific Time

• Women’s Hammer Throw Qualifying Round

• Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1

• Women’s Long Jump Qualifying Round

• Men’s Discus Throw Victory Ceremony

• Women’s Shot Put Final

• Men’s 400m Round 1

• Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony

1 August 2021:

Start Time 6am Eastern Time | 3am Pacific Time

• Women’s 100m Victory Ceremony

• Men’s High Jump Final

• Men’s 100m Semifinals

• Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinals

• Women’s Shot Put Victory Ceremony

• Women’s Triple Jump Final

• Men’s 800m Semifinals

• Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals

• Men’s High Jump Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 100m Final

Start Time 8pm Eastern Time | 5pm Pacific Time

• Men’s Hammer Throw Qualifying Round

• Women’s 1500m Round 1

• Women’s Triple Jump Victory Ceremony

• Men’s Long Jump Final

• Women’s 200m Round 1

• Women’s 100m Hurdles Final

2 August 2021:

Start Time 6am Eastern Time | 3am Pacific Time

• Men’s 100m Victory Ceremony

• Men’s Long Jump Victory Ceremony

• Women’s Pole Vault Qualifying Round

• Women’s 200m Semifinals

• Women’s 100m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

• Women’s Discus Throw Final

• Men’s 400m Semifinals

• Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals

• Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

• Women’s 5000m Final

Start Time 8pm Eastern Time | 5pm Pacific Time

• Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round

• Men’s 1500m Round 1

• Women’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Round

• Women’s 400m Round 1

• Women’s Discus Throw Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Victory Ceremony

• Women’s Long Jump Final

• Men’s 200m Round 1

• Men’s 400m Hurdles Final

• Women’s 5000m Victory Ceremony

3 August 2021:

Start Time 6am Eastern Time | 3am Pacific Time

• Women’s Long Jump Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1

• Men’s Shot Put Qualifying Round

• Men’s Pole Vault Final

• Men’s 400m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 5000m Round 1

• Women’s Hammer Throw Final

• Men’s 200m Semifinals

• Women’s 800m Final

• Women’s 200m Final

Start Time 8pm Eastern Time | 5pm Pacific Time

• Men’s Decathlon 100m

• Men’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Round

• Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles

• Men’s Decathlon Long Jump

• Men’s Pole Vault Victory Ceremony

• Women’s Heptathlon High Jump

• Women’s Hammer Throw Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 800m Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 110m Hurdles Semifinals

• Women’s 400m Hurdles Final

• Men’s Decathlon Shot Put

• Women’s 400m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

4 August 2021:

Start Time 5:30am Eastern Time | 2:30am Pacific Time

• Men’s Decathlon High Jump

• Women’s 1500m Semifinals

• Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put

• Women’s 400m Semifinals

• Women’s 200m Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

• Men’s Hammer Throw Final

• Women’s Heptathlon 200m

• Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 800m Final

• Men’s Decathlon 400m

• Men’s 200m Final

Start Time 8pm Eastern Time | 5pm Pacific Time

• Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles

• Women’s High Jump Qualifying Round

• Men’s Hammer Throw Victory Ceremony

• Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump

• Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw

• Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1

• Men’s 800m Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 200m Victory Ceremony

• Men’s Triple Jump Final

• Men’s Shot Put Final

• Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1

• Men’s 110m Hurdles Final

• Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault

• Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw

5 August 2021:

Start Time 3:30am Eastern Time | 12:30am Pacific Time

• Men’s 20km Race Walk Final

• Men’s 20km Race Walk Venue Ceremony

Start Time 6am Eastern Time | 3am Pacific Time

• Men’s Shot Put Victory Ceremony

• Men’s Triple Jump Victory Ceremony

• Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw

• Women’s Pole Vault Final

• Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

• Men’s 1500m Semifinals

• Men’s 110m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 400m Final

• Women’s Heptathlon 800m

• Men’s Decathlon 1500m

Start Time 4:30pm Eastern Time | 1:30pm Pacific Time

• Men’s 50km Race Walk Final

• Men’s 50km Race Walk Venue Ceremony

6 August 2021:

Start Time 3:30am Eastern Time | 12:30am Pacific Time

• Women’s 20km Race Walk Final

• Women’s 20km Race Walk Venue Ceremony

Start Time 6:50am Eastern Time | 3:50am Pacific Time

• Men’s 20km Race Walk Victory Ceremony

• Women’s Pole Vault Victory Ceremony

• Women’s Heptathlon Victory Ceremony

• Men’s Decathlon Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

• Women’s Javelin Throw Final

• Men’s 5000m Final

• Men’s 400m Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 400m Final

• Women’s 1500m Final

• Men’s 5000m Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 400m Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final

• Women’s 1500m Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Final

Start Time 6pm Eastern Time | 3pm Pacific Time

• Women’s Marathon Final

• Women’s Marathon Venue Ceremony

7 August 2021:

Start Time 6am Eastern Time | 3am Pacific Time

• Men’s 50km Race Walk Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 20km Race Walk Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Victory Ceremony

• Women’s High Jump Final

Women’s 10,000m Final

• Men’s Javelin Throw Final

• Women’s Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 1500m Final

• Women’s 10,000m Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 1500m Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final

• Men’s Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Final

• Women’s High Jump Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony

Start Time 6pm Eastern Time | 3pm Pacific Time

• Men’s Marathon Final

• Men’s Marathon Venue Ceremony

Edited by Samya Majumdar