Gymnastics Tokyo Olympics LIVE streaming details: When and where to watch, schedule & timings

The gymnastics events at Tokyo Olympics 2020 are eagerly anticipated. The US gymnastics team is one of the most competitive and successful in the history of the Olympic Games in recent years and making it to the squad is a prestigious achievement in itself.
Just like the Rio Olympics, Simone Biles will be Team US Gymnastics' star athlete at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Along with Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum will compete in the team event. Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner will compete in the individual apparatus events.
Gymnastics events are scheduled from 23 July to 3 August 2020 at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.
NBC Universal is the official broadcaster at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the US. Gymnastics event at Tokyo Olympics 2020 can be accessed across all local NBC stations on network television.
Live streaming will be available on www.nbcolympics.com, NBC Sports and Peacock.
Gymnastics at Tokyo Olympics 2020: Schedule & timings
23 July 2021: Start Time 9pm Eastern Time / 6pm Pacific Time
Men’s Qualification
24 July 2021:
Start Time 1:30am Eastern Time / 10:30pm (23 July) Pacific Time
Men’s Qualification
Start Time 6:30am Eastern Time / 3:30am Pacific Time
Men’s Qualification
Start Time 9pm Eastern Time / 6pm Pacific Time
Men’s Qualification
25 July 2021:
Start Time 2:10am Eastern Time / 11:10pm (24 July) Pacific Time
Women’s Qualification
Start Time 7:20am Eastern Time / 4:20am Pacific Time
Women’s Qualification
26 July 2021: Start Time 6am Eastern Time / 3am Pacific Time
Men’s Team Final
Men’s Team Victory Ceremony
27 July 2021: Start Time 6:45am Eastern Time / 3:45am Pacific Time
Women’s Team Final
Women’s Team Victory Ceremony
28 July 2021: Start Time 6:15am Eastern Time / 3:15am Pacific Time
Men’s All-Around Final
Men’s All-Around Victory Ceremony
29 July 2021: Start Time 6:50am Eastern Time / 3:50am Pacific Time
Women’s All-Around Final
Women’s All-Around Victory Ceremony
1 August 2021: Start Time 4am Eastern Time / 1am Pacific Time
Men’s Floor Exercise Final
Men’s Floor Exercise Victory Ceremony
Women’s Vault Final
Women’s Vault Victory Ceremony
Men’s Pommel Horse Final
Men’s Pommel Horse Victory Ceremony
Women’s Uneven Bars Final
Women’s Uneven Bars Victory Ceremony
2 August 2021: Start Time 4am Eastern Time / 1am Pacific Time
Men’s Rings Final
Men’s Rings Victory Ceremony
Women’s Floor Exercise Final
Women’s Floor Exercise Victory Ceremony
Men’s Vault Final
Men’s Vault Victory Ceremony
3 August 2021: Start Time 4am Eastern Time / 1am Pacific Time
Men’s Parallel Bars Final
Men’s Parallel Bars Victory Ceremony
Women’s Balance Beam Final
Women’s Balance Beam Victory Ceremony
Men’s Horizontal Bar Final
Men’s Horizontal Bar Victory Ceremony