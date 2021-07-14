Gymnastics Tokyo Olympics LIVE streaming details: When and where to watch, schedule & timings

The gymnastics events at Tokyo Olympics 2020 are eagerly anticipated. The US gymnastics team is one of the most competitive and successful in the history of the Olympic Games in recent years and making it to the squad is a prestigious achievement in itself.

Just like the Rio Olympics, Simone Biles will be Team US Gymnastics' star athlete at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Along with Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum will compete in the team event. Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner will compete in the individual apparatus events.

Gymnastics events are scheduled from 23 July to 3 August 2020 at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

How to watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the USA? TV and LIVE streaming details

Gymanstics Tokyo Olympics 2020: When and where to watch with LIVE streaming details

NBC Universal is the official broadcaster at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the US. Gymnastics event at Tokyo Olympics 2020 can be accessed across all local NBC stations on network television.

With the Olympics right around the corner, learn more about Rhythmic Gymnastics from former National Team member Jazzy Kerber!



Be sure to tune in to the competition, as the 🇺🇸 will have their largest contingent of Rhythmic Gymnasts ever!https://t.co/ZsRYXpW7iL — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 9, 2021

Live streaming will be available on www.nbcolympics.com, NBC Sports and Peacock.

Gymnastics at Tokyo Olympics 2020: Schedule & timings

23 July 2021: Start Time 9pm Eastern Time / 6pm Pacific Time

Men’s Qualification

24 July 2021:

Start Time 1:30am Eastern Time / 10:30pm (23 July) Pacific Time

Men’s Qualification

Start Time 6:30am Eastern Time / 3:30am Pacific Time

Men’s Qualification

Start Time 9pm Eastern Time / 6pm Pacific Time

Men’s Qualification

25 July 2021:

Start Time 2:10am Eastern Time / 11:10pm (24 July) Pacific Time

Women’s Qualification

Start Time 7:20am Eastern Time / 4:20am Pacific Time

Women’s Qualification

26 July 2021: Start Time 6am Eastern Time / 3am Pacific Time

Men’s Team Final

Men’s Team Victory Ceremony

27 July 2021: Start Time 6:45am Eastern Time / 3:45am Pacific Time

Women’s Team Final

Women’s Team Victory Ceremony

28 July 2021: Start Time 6:15am Eastern Time / 3:15am Pacific Time

Men’s All-Around Final

Men’s All-Around Victory Ceremony

29 July 2021: Start Time 6:50am Eastern Time / 3:50am Pacific Time

Women’s All-Around Final

Women’s All-Around Victory Ceremony

1 August 2021: Start Time 4am Eastern Time / 1am Pacific Time

Men’s Floor Exercise Final

Men’s Floor Exercise Victory Ceremony

Women’s Vault Final

Women’s Vault Victory Ceremony

Men’s Pommel Horse Final

Men’s Pommel Horse Victory Ceremony

Women’s Uneven Bars Final

Women’s Uneven Bars Victory Ceremony

2 August 2021: Start Time 4am Eastern Time / 1am Pacific Time

Men’s Rings Final

Men’s Rings Victory Ceremony

Women’s Floor Exercise Final

Women’s Floor Exercise Victory Ceremony

Men’s Vault Final

Men’s Vault Victory Ceremony

3 August 2021: Start Time 4am Eastern Time / 1am Pacific Time

Men’s Parallel Bars Final

Men’s Parallel Bars Victory Ceremony

Women’s Balance Beam Final

Women’s Balance Beam Victory Ceremony

Men’s Horizontal Bar Final

Men’s Horizontal Bar Victory Ceremony

