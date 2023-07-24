"Why are you being so modest?" - Noah Lyles dares Zharnel Hughes to shatter the British record for the 200m at the London Diamond League

Noah Lyles has exhibited his unwavering faith in Zharnel Hughes, urging him to seize the British record for the 200m amidst the ongoing Diamond League.

Zharnel Hughes has already inscribed his name in the annals of history this year by obliterating the British 100m record with a mesmerizing time of 9.83 seconds at the New York Grand Prix in June. He further solidified his supremacy by clinching the coveted 100m and 200m titles at the British Championships in July, defying a relentless deluge.

Zharnel Hughes at the UK Athletics Championships - Day Two

Noah Lyles is no stranger to toppling records himself. He proudly holds the American 200m record of 19.50 seconds, a feat he accomplished in 2019. Moreover, he secured the Olympic bronze medal in the 100m at the grand stage of Tokyo, registering a blistering time of 9.84 seconds.

Noah Lyles ardently desires to witness his rival and confidant, Zharnel Hughes, unlock his full potential and mount a formidable challenge for the throne. During a press conference on Saturday, Lyles inquired about the current 200m record, demanding,

"What is the current British record?"

He received prompt information about the illustrious John Regis's 19.94s British 200m record, which has stood since 1993.

Lyles found himself taken aback, exclaiming,

"Oh, we can get that. Why are you being so modest, man?"

He then recounted Hughes' awe-inspiring performance at the British Championships, where he gallantly raced amidst a tempestuous downpour yet emerged victorious in both sprinting events. Lyles declared,

"You just ran in a hurricane. We can get that [time]."

Zharnel, with an unwavering smile, confidently replied,

"Most definitely."

Zharnel Hughes anticipates the 200m London Diamond League with excitement

With great enthusiasm, Zharnel Hughes took to Instagram to share his eager anticipation for the upcoming competition. The London Stadium, a renowned venue that hosted the 2012 Olympic Games and the 2017 World Championships, will serve as the grand stage for this highly anticipated event. It is noteworthy that this will be the venue's first major athletic event since 2019, and it is expected to draw a capacity crowd of 50,000 passionate spectators.

Zharnel Hughes winning the 200m at UK Athletics Championships

The men's 200m race promises to be an electrifying spectacle, featuring top athletes such as Lyles and Hughes as well as a stellar lineup of sprinting talents including Andre De Grasse of Canada, Kenny Bednarek of the USA, Aaron Brown of Canada, and Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago.

In a heartfelt message, Hughes eloquently expressed his excitement to compete before a supportive home audience. His caption, filled with anticipation, read:

"Excited to be competing tomorrow at the London Diamond League in the 200m! Looking forward to seeing you all out there."