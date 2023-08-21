“Why not, I’m a parent!” - Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on taking part in a race at her son Zyon’s school event

36-year-old Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce expressed her take on competing with parents at her son Zyon’s school event. The five-time 100m world champion thought that, as she was also a parent in that meet, it was her duty to compete for her son.

In April, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce made headlines for competing fiercely at her six-year-old son’s sports day event in school. The world went bonkers when it saw parents competing against the world’s third-fastest woman in a friendly race. Of course, the Mommy Rocket had won the event running on a grassy race track of about 50 meters.

Moreover, recently, when the athlete appeared in the 2023 World Athletics Championships to defend her 100m world title, she was asked to express her thoughts on competing against other parents at the sports day event. Remembering the day, Fraser-Pryce expressed to NBC Olympics and Paralympics that she had every right to compete.

"Yes, why not I’m a parent!" she said.

Furthermore, she shared the story behind why she chose to compete,

"Well honestly, I was not planning on running but then my son and my husband didn’t show up like we planned, so I had to show up."

During an interview with USA Today in May, the mother-of-one explained that she was not planning to compete at all. However, on the sports day, her son fell in one event and got the bronze medal and her husband finished fourth in the dad's sprint. Sharing this, she added,

"Imagine leaving with a bronze medal and a fourth place," Fraser-Pryce said.

She also added,

"It wouldn’t have looked good. So I just had to show up. I had to preserve my name.”

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce shares glimpses of fun moments with son Zyon

Days ago, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce celebrated her son’s sixth birthday and shared some glimpses of her spending time with Zyon.

In one of the videos, the six-year-old was seen taking track and field lessons from his world-champion mother. Sharing these snaps, Fraser-Pryce wished her son and added a heartfelt note for him. It read,

"I am so thankful for you Zyon! I pray that God covers you and all the days of your life. That He will be your shield and protector. Your strong tower and prince of peace. I love you so much."

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce gave birth to her son in 2017 with her husband Jason Pryce.