World Athletics Awards 2023: Full list of winners ft. Noah Lyles and Mondo Duplantis

Six athletes, including Noah Lyles, Mondo Duplantis, Kelvin Kiptum, Faith Kipyegon, Tigist Assefa, and Yulimar Rojas were awarded the World Athletes of the Year Awards. The athletes were presented with the awards on Monday night, December 11, 2023, in Monaco.

The American favorite, Lyles, was crowned the World Athlete of the Year in track events for his exceptional achievement of a three-peat at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Lyles had a splendid year as he dominated all the events he competed in. The 26-year-old clinched a gold medal in the 100m event by clocking an impressive 9.83 seconds. Further, he went on to secure another gold in the 200m and led the American men's 4x100m relay team to the top position of the podium.

Lyles beat other star athletes nominated for the award from track and field, including Ryan Crouser and Neeraj Chopra. Along with Lyles, Faith Kipyegon was presented with the Female World Athlete of the Year - Track events for her incredible display of athletic skills. She secured two gold medals in Budapest in 1500m and 5000m, leaving behind Sifan Hassan.

Mondo Duplantis and Yulimar Rojas crowned with World Athlete of the Year Awards for field events

Yulimar Rojas reacts in the Women's Triple Jump Final during World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.

Yulimar Rojas and Mondo Duplantis won the World Athlete of the Year Awards for field events. Rojas won her fourth consecutive world title in the Hungarian capital.

The Venezuelan jumper defeated Maryna Bekh and Leyanis Perez to clinch a gold medal in the women's triple jump event, recording a best jump of 15.08m. The 28-year-old also earned her third consecutive Diamond League trophy.

Mondo Duplantis clinched a gold medal in the men's pole vault event in Budapest by clearing the 6.00m mark. The Swedish jumper broke the world record twice this year, recording a height of 6.22m in France earlier this year and then 6.23m at the Prefontaine in Eugene, Oregon.

Tigist Assefa and Kelvin Kiptum awarded the World Athlete of the Year for Out of the Stadia events

Tigist Assefa from Ethiopia celebrates after crossing the finish line during the 2023 BMW Berlin Marathon in Germany.

The Berlin Marathon marked the highlight of Tigist Assefa's year when the Ethiopian long-distance runner shattered the world record by 2 minutes and 14 seconds after completing the race in 2:11:53.

Kelvin Kiptum was crowned the Male World Athlete of the Year for Out of the Stadia events for his notable victories in 2023. The Kenyan sensation broke Eliud Kipchoge's world record of 2:01.09 by clocking an impressive 2:00:35 at the Chicago Marathon and became the first athlete to break the 2:01 mark in a record-eligible marathon.