World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023: When and Where to watch

With the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 just days away, excitement is at its fever pitch for track and field fans. The Hungarian capital is set to host the elite global event at the new National Athletics Centre from August 19 to 27 that will see the crème de la crème of the athletics world vying for medals in 49 events.

Team USA's Fred Kerley and Noah Lyles, the defending men's 100m and 200m champions, respectively, will be the cynosure of all eyes. Women's 400m hurdles world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone as well as World Championships debutant sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson will draw a lot of attention.

World Athletics @WorldAthletics



Can they break last year's record of 33 medals?



Team announcement: buff.ly/3Ysg3cJ pic.twitter.com/Dq2Tg5QpUa Team @usatf ready to rock and roll in @wabudapest23Can they break last year's record of 33 medals?Team announcement:

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jamaica's multi-Olympic and world champion sprint queen, will return to have a shot at yet another gold.

Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith and Laura Muir, Sweden's Mondo Duplantis, South Africa's Wayde van Niekerk, and Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen are some of the other athletes capable of dazzling at the championships.

On that note, here's all the information you need to know about how to watch the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023.

World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023: List of channels

Sha'Carri Richardson will be one to watch at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 (Image: Getty)

Here's a look at where you can watch the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 in your countries:

USA

NBC Universal/NBC is set to telecast the event live for US viewers, with some additional coverage available on the USA Network and CNBC. Live streaming will be available on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app as well as Peacock.

The mega competition can also be watched live on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels.

UK

For athletics fans in the United Kingdom, the BBC will be providing extensive coverage of the mega event on BBC1, BBC2, BBC3, Red Button, and its website. Additionally, iPlayer options will also be available for fans on the go.

Australia

Track and field lovers in Australia can tune into SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand to catch their favorite athletes live in action.

Canada

Fans in Canada will be able to catch the proceedings on CBC Sports.

Jamaica

Jamaican track and field enthusiasts can catch their favorite athletes set the track on fire on Television Jamaica.

The World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 can also be watched all over Europe thanks to a deal between the Warner Bros. Discovery and the World Athletics rights-holders last year. Accordingly, the highly awaited competition will be shown live on Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2 and the Eurosport app in more than 45 countries across Europe.

Read: Complete Team USA squad for 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest ft. Sha'Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles