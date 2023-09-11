World Athletics Continental Tour Gold 2023: Final Results

The final World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet of the season was held on Sunday, September 10, at the Sports Park Mladost in Zagreb. It was held along with the Boris Hanzekovic Memorial.

Three events alone were held between September 8 and 9 while most of the main events were held on Sunday. Several star athletes from across the world competed in the final World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting of 2023 in Zagreb.

The likes of Ferdinand Omanyala, Marcell Jacobs, Henrik Ingebrigtsen, Beatrice Chepkoech, Josephus Lyles, Sandra Perkovic, Nadine Visser, Kristjan Ceh, and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn were seen in action on Sunday.

Croatia's Sandra Perkovic delighted her home crowd with a throw of 67.71m in round two and round four to win the women's discus throw title at the 2023 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Zagreb. Beatrice Chepkoech took more than five seconds off the four-year-old 2000m steeplechase world record mark (outdoor). She clocked a time of 5:47.42 to claim the women's 2000m steeplechase title.

USA's Maggie Malone won the women's javelin throw title at the 2023 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold with a throw of 63.71m. Reigning Olympic champion in the women's 100m hurdles Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won the 100m hurdles title while Dutch athlete Nadine Visser finished in second place.

Reigning Olympic champion and World Championships silver medallist Hansle Parchment claimed the men's 110m hurdles title with a time of 13.13 seconds. USA's Daniel Roberts finished in second place.

USA's Tiffany Flynn claimed the women's long jump title with a jump of 6.59m while another American athlete, Joe Kovacs, finished in second place in the men's shot put finals. New Zealand's Tom Walsh took home the men's shot put title.

Final Results of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold 2023

The final results of the 2023 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold as revealed on the World Athletics Official Website are attached below:

Men's Long Jump

Filip Pravdica (CRO): 8.09 (PB) Tajay Gayle (JAM): 8.07 William Williams (USA): 7.99

Women's Long Jump

Tiffany Flynn (USA): 6.59 Jazmin Sawyers (GBR): 6.50 Milica Gardasevic (SRB): 6.33

Men's Shot Put

Tom Walsh (NZL): 22.46 Joe Kovacs (USA): 21.72 Leonardo Fabbri (ITA): 21.55

Men's 100m

Ferdinand Omanyala (KEN): 9.94 Oblique Seville (JAM): 10.07 Lamont Marcell Jacobs (ITA): 10.08

Men's 200m

Kyree King (USA): 20.10 Brandon Carnes (USA): 20.19 Brendon Rodney (CAN): 20.42

Men's 800m

Daniel Rowden (GBR): 1:44.96 Gabriel Tual (FRA): 1:45.07 Andreas Kramer (SWE): 1:45.10

Men's 3000m

Dominic Lokinyomo Lobalu (SSD): 7:33.95 Henrik Ingebrigtsen (NOR): 7:34.80 Jonas Raess (SUI): 7:35.12

Men's 110m Hurdles

Hansle Parchment (JAM): 13.13 Daniel Roberts (USA): 13.15 Wilhem Belocian (FRA): 13.30

Men's 3000m Steeplechase

Ahmed Jaziri (TUN): 8:14.93 Ibrahim Ezzaydouni (ESP): 8:16.78 Samuel Duguna (ETH): 8:17.27

Men's Discus Throw

Kristjan Ceh (SLO): 68.48 Fedrick Dacres (JAM): 66.54 Matthew Denny (AUS): 65.25

Women's 400m

Laviai Nielsen (GBR): 50.93 Candice McLeod (JAM): 50.94 Sharlene Mawdsley (IRL): 51.09

Women's 800m

Anita Horvat (SLO): 1:59.79 Catriona Bisset (AUS): 2:00.03 Rachel Pellaud (SUI): 2:00.21

Women's 1500m

Esther Guerrero (ESP): 4:02.88 Linden Hall (AUS): 4:03.83 Revee Walcott-Nolan (GBR): 4:03.84

Women's 100m Hurdles

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (PUR): 12.47 Nadine Visser (NED): 12.64 Pia Skrzyszowska (POL): 12.73

Women's 2000m Steeplechase

Beatrice Chepkoech (KEN): 5:47.42 Winnie Jemutai (KEN): 5:52.92 Marusa Mismas Zrimsek (SLO): 5:53.38

Women's Triple Jump

Shanieka Ricketts (JAM): 14.53 Dariya Derkach (ITA): 14.07 Kimberly Williams (JAM): 13.70

Women's Discus Throw

Sandra Perkovic (CRO): 67.71 Daisy Osakue (ITA): 63.68 Marija Tolj (CRO): 63.39

Women's Javelin Throw

Maggie Malone (USA): 63.71 Sara Kolak (CRO): 59.29 Anete Sietina (LAT): 57.54

