World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 2025: Top Clashes to watch out for ft. USA vs Jamaica men's 4x100m 

The widely anticipated 2025 World Athletics Relays will feature a few thrilling clashes at the Guangdong Olympic Stadium in Guangzhou, China on Saturday and Sunday (May 10 and 11). Seven hundred and thirty athletes from 43 countries will compete at the Relays to earn a spot for the national team at the World Athletics Championships which will be held in Tokyo, Japan, in September.

The men’s and women’s 4x100m, 4x400m, and mixed 4x400m will each feature 14 teams locking horns for the qualification. The 2025 edition will mark the debut of the mixed 4x100m relay race. Multiple Olympians, world championship medalists, and other elite athletes, including Shericka Jackson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Wayde van Niekerk, Kishane Thompson, Andre De Grasse, Yohan Blake, Ackeem Blake, and Kenny Bednarek, will be seen in action at the Guangdong Olympic Stadium.

Clashes to watch out for at the 2025 World Athletics Relays

Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final during the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images)

Let's take a look at the highly anticipated clashes of the 2025 World Athletics Relays.

USA vs Jamaica men's 4x100m

The USA vs Jamaican squads clash at the 2025 World Athletics Relays is poised to be a breathtaking faceoff with Olympian Kenny Bednarek, Erriyon Knighton, Kishane Thompson, and Yohan Blake locking horns against each other. While Bednarek will be joined by Courtney Lindsey and Marcellus Moore, Thompson will compete alongside Ackeem Blake and Rohan Watson. The American squad dominated the event at the 2024 World Relays.

USA vs Jamaica women's 4x100m

While the Jamaican squad looks formidable with the likes of world championships and olympic medalists Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, alongside Tia Clayton and Alana Reid, the American team also holds a fair portion of Olympic experience in the form of Twanisha Terry, who contributed to 4x100m relay gold medal victory at Paris Games. Both Jackson and Fraser-Pryce withdrew from competing at the 2024 Paris Games.

Mixed 4x100m relay

The mixed 4x100m relay race is the hotly anticipated race for the 2025 World Athletics Relays as it makes its debut in China. The mixed 4x100m relay race will also feature a few elite athletes, including the multiple-time Olympic medalist Aaron Brown, representing the Canadian squad. He will be seen competing against the Jamaican squad, consisting of Yohan Blake and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. They will compete against the Nigerian squad, consisting of 200m Paris Olympics finalist Favour Ofili.

The details of the TV schedule and live streaming can be read here.

