World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 day 4 schedule, day 3 results, medal table, livestream details and more

The 19th edition of the World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 is now underway. The biennal event began on August 1 and will continue till August 6. The third day (August 3) of the six-day competition featured a list of finals including the women’s 100m, women’s 800m, women’s discus throw and men’s 110m Hurdles. The men’s 1500m was also held on day 3 of the competition.

The World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 features the world’s top emerging athletes. The competitors face each other for major honors at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Santiago de Cali, Colombia. So far, the tournament has seen winners from countries like the USA, Kenya, Jamaica and South Africa, among others.

World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 2022 medal table

At the end of Day 3, the United States topped the medal tally, winning three gold medals, one silver and two bronze. Kenya stood second with two golds and two silver medals. Jamaica was in third position with one gold, three silvers and one bronze medal. Ethiopia, Sweden and South Africa followed the top-three with three medals to their respective tallies, including a gold medal.

The highlight of Day 3 at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships was Tina Clayton, who claimed her second straight world U20 100m title, clocking a new championship record (10.95 seconds). Her teammate Serena Cole won silver.

Elsewhere, the men’s 110m hurdles witnessed drama as Netherlands’ Matthew Sophia lost the gold medal at the final barrier and settled for bronze. Bahamas’ Antoine Andrews powered through to victory. Meanwhile, Kenya found a new star in Cheruiyot in the men’s 1500m final.

World Athletics Junior U20 Championships Cali 2022 Day 3 results

Discus Throw (Women)

Gold: Emma Sralla (Sweden)

Emma Sralla (Sweden) Silver: Despoina Areti Filippidou (Greece)

Despoina Areti Filippidou (Greece) Bronze: Miné De Klerk (South Africa)

1500m (Men)

Gold: Reynold Kipkorir Cheruiyot (Kenya)

Reynold Kipkorir Cheruiyot (Kenya) Silver: Ermias Girma (Ethiopia)

Ermias Girma (Ethiopia) Bronze: Daniel Kimaiyo (Kenya)

800m (Women)

Gold: Roisin Willis (Usa)

Roisin Willis (Usa) Silver: Audrey Werro (Switzerland)

Audrey Werro (Switzerland) Bronze: Juliette Whittaker (Usa)

110m Hurdles (99.0cm) (Men)

Gold: Antoine Andrews (Bahamas)

Antoine Andrews (Bahamas) Silver: Malik Mixon (Usa)

Malik Mixon (Usa) Bronze: Matthew Sophia (Netherlands)

100m (Women)

Gold: Tina Clayton (Jamaica)

Tina Clayton (Jamaica) Silver: Serena Cole (Jamaica)

Serena Cole (Jamaica) Bronze: Shawnti Jackson (Usa)

Here's the schedule for Day 4's events (times are in EST):

Morning session

09:00 am W Long Jump Heptathlon

09:00 am M Javelin Throw Qualification - Group A

09:05 am W 100m Hurdles Heats

10:00 am M Javelin Throw Qualification - Group B

10:05 am M 800m Heats

11:00 am W Pole Vault Final

11:00 am M Triple Jump Qualification - Group A

11:05 am W 1500m Heats

11:24 am W Javelin Throw Heptathlon - Group A

11:50 am W 200m Heats

12:15 pm M Triple Jump Qualification - Group B

12:30 pm W Javelin Throw Heptathlon - Group B

Afternoon session

15:00 pm W 4x100m Relay Heats

15:05 pm M Pole Vault Final

15:25 pm M 4x100m Relay Heats

15:55 pm W 800m Heptathlon

16:12 pm W High Jump Qualification

16:15 pm W 200m Semi-Final

16:40 pm M 400m Hurdles Semi-Final

16:45 pm M Hammer Throw (6kg) Final

17:10 pm W 400m Hurdles Final

17:20 pm W 3000m Steeplechase Final

17:40 pm W 400m Final

17:50 pm M 400m Final

18:00 pm M 200m Final

The World Athletics U20 Championships 22 is live streamed on the World Athletics' YouTube and Facebook channels every day.

