World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 day 4 schedule, day 3 results, medal table, livestream details and more

The 19th edition of the World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 is now underway. The biennal event began on August 1 and will continue till August 6. The third day (August 3) of the six-day competition featured a list of finals including the women’s 100m, women’s 800m, women’s discus throw and men’s 110m Hurdles. The men’s 1500m was also held on day 3 of the competition.
The World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 features the world’s top emerging athletes. The competitors face each other for major honors at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Santiago de Cali, Colombia. So far, the tournament has seen winners from countries like the USA, Kenya, Jamaica and South Africa, among others.
World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 2022 medal table
At the end of Day 3, the United States topped the medal tally, winning three gold medals, one silver and two bronze. Kenya stood second with two golds and two silver medals. Jamaica was in third position with one gold, three silvers and one bronze medal. Ethiopia, Sweden and South Africa followed the top-three with three medals to their respective tallies, including a gold medal.
The highlight of Day 3 at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships was Tina Clayton, who claimed her second straight world U20 100m title, clocking a new championship record (10.95 seconds). Her teammate Serena Cole won silver.
Elsewhere, the men’s 110m hurdles witnessed drama as Netherlands’ Matthew Sophia lost the gold medal at the final barrier and settled for bronze. Bahamas’ Antoine Andrews powered through to victory. Meanwhile, Kenya found a new star in Cheruiyot in the men’s 1500m final.
World Athletics Junior U20 Championships Cali 2022 Day 3 results
Discus Throw (Women)
- Gold: Emma Sralla (Sweden)
- Silver: Despoina Areti Filippidou (Greece)
- Bronze: Miné De Klerk (South Africa)
1500m (Men)
- Gold: Reynold Kipkorir Cheruiyot (Kenya)
- Silver: Ermias Girma (Ethiopia)
- Bronze: Daniel Kimaiyo (Kenya)
800m (Women)
- Gold: Roisin Willis (Usa)
- Silver: Audrey Werro (Switzerland)
- Bronze: Juliette Whittaker (Usa)
110m Hurdles (99.0cm) (Men)
- Gold: Antoine Andrews (Bahamas)
- Silver: Malik Mixon (Usa)
- Bronze: Matthew Sophia (Netherlands)
100m (Women)
- Gold: Tina Clayton (Jamaica)
- Silver: Serena Cole (Jamaica)
- Bronze: Shawnti Jackson (Usa)
Here's the schedule for Day 4's events (times are in EST):
Morning session
- 09:00 am W Long Jump Heptathlon
- 09:00 am M Javelin Throw Qualification - Group A
- 09:05 am W 100m Hurdles Heats
- 10:00 am M Javelin Throw Qualification - Group B
- 10:05 am M 800m Heats
- 11:00 am W Pole Vault Final
- 11:00 am M Triple Jump Qualification - Group A
- 11:05 am W 1500m Heats
- 11:24 am W Javelin Throw Heptathlon - Group A
- 11:50 am W 200m Heats
- 12:15 pm M Triple Jump Qualification - Group B
- 12:30 pm W Javelin Throw Heptathlon - Group B
Afternoon session
- 15:00 pm W 4x100m Relay Heats
- 15:05 pm M Pole Vault Final
- 15:25 pm M 4x100m Relay Heats
- 15:55 pm W 800m Heptathlon
- 16:12 pm W High Jump Qualification
- 16:15 pm W 200m Semi-Final
- 16:40 pm M 400m Hurdles Semi-Final
- 16:45 pm M Hammer Throw (6kg) Final
- 17:10 pm W 400m Hurdles Final
- 17:20 pm W 3000m Steeplechase Final
- 17:40 pm W 400m Final
- 17:50 pm M 400m Final
- 18:00 pm M 200m Final
The World Athletics U20 Championships 22 is live streamed on the World Athletics' YouTube and Facebook channels every day.