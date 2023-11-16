Two-time Olympic gold medallist Yohan Blake recently shared motivational thoughts on facing rejections in life. The 33-year-old’s encouraging words came in ahead of his training session. Blake is currently training for the Paris Olympics 2024, which will be his last event before retirement.

Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake has been a two-time world champion in the 100m and 4x100m relay races. In fact, after winning the 100m race, the then-21-year-old became the youngest 100m world champion ever. He also boasts two Olympic gold medals in the 4x100m relay race, which he clinched at the 2012 London Olympics and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Blake is famously known as the second fastest man in the world after Jamaican rival Usain Bolt.

Blake at World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Two

Yohan Blake was supposed to compete in the 2023 World Athletics Championships but was disqualified in the Jamaican Trials. The sprinter was kept back due to a false start in the third heat of the men’s 100m race.

After missing out on the world championships, Blake is gearing up for his last dance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Being an athlete, he also encourages himself to train at his best through motivational thoughts. Recently, ahead of his training session, he shared some words of wisdom on his Instagram story.

Blake shared a blurred image of himself on his story and captioned it,

"Feel like you have been rejected. Don’t be upset when people reject you. Nice things are rejected all the time by people who can’t afford them."

He continued,

"You will face many defects in life, but never let yourself be defeated. Sometimes, we have to remind ourselves that life can be beautiful, even when things don’t go your way."

Blake's Instagram story

In his following stories, Blake was spotted sweating it out at the gym. He shared a glimpse of himself doing reps with a barbell.

Yohan Blake training in gym

Yohan Blake on prepping for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Blake at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

After winning two gold medals in the 2016 Rio Olympics, Yohan Blake failed to make it to the finals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He blamed his health issues after he finished sixth in the semi-finals.

Blake has decided to conclude his Olympic career in the upcoming year. However, he is hopeful of stunning the world with his performance in Paris.

In an interview with Sportsmax TV, he said,

“Not everybody can say they have been to four Olympics. I've gone [to] three already and I'm looking forward to this one being my fourth, to be honest, I know I have a lot left with me and I know I can spring some surprises”

To train his best for the Paris Olympics, Blake has also changed his coach. He recently parted ways with coach Gregory Little of Titans International. The sprinter is preparing under Jamaican sprinter Michael Frater.