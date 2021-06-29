When and where to watch Oslo Diamond League 2021, events list, how to get tickets

The Oslo Diamond League 2021 – also known as the Bislett Games – will be held on July 1 in Norway’s capital Oslo.
With the Tokyo Olympics 2020 just less than a month away, the Oslo Diamond League will give athletes a chance to compete against some of the best in business to get ready for the big stage.
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Marie-Josee Ta Lou, Natasha Morrison, Javianne Oliver, Hellen Obiri, Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Armand Duplantis, Sam Kendricks and Renaud Lavillenie are some of the athletes who will be seen in action at the Oslo Diamond League.
Norway’s Karsten Warholm and Jakob Ingebrigtsen will have a lot of support as they look to get back into prime form ahead of the Olympics.
The Diamond Leagues give athletes a field to hone their skills in the last minute and also give them a chance to gauge their preparedness for the Olympic Games. Athletes will also have three more Diamond League meets at Stockholm (July 4), Monaco (July 9) and London/Gateshead (July 13) before the Tokyo Olympic Games.
There are 13 events, seven for men and six for women, at the Oslo Diamond League.
Events schedule of Oslo Diamond League 2021
The events and schedule for the Oslo Diamond League 2021 are given below. All timings are in Norway local time.
18:44 - Javelin Throw Women
19:00- Pole Vault Men
19:06- Triple Jump Men
19:34- 100m Para Men
20:04- 400m Hurdles Women
20:13- 3000m Men
20:30- 100m Women
20:31- Discus Throw Men
20:41- 5000m Women
20:43- Long Jump Women
21:08- 200m Men
21:19- 800m Women
21:35 - Svein Arne Hansen Dream Mile Men
21:51- 400m Hurdles Men
When and where to watch, live streaming of Oslo Diamond League 2021
Fans can watch the live streaming of the Oslo Diamond League 2021 on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/c/diamondleague) along with Twitter (https://twitter.com/BislettGames), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/DiamondLeague/) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/diamondleagueathletics/).
Ticket information for Oslo Diamond League 2021
With the coronavirus pandemic on the decline, fans will be able to watch the Oslo Diamond League and cheer for their favorite athletes. Diamond League organizers have confirmed 5,000 fans, split into 10 groups of 500 fans each, will be permitted to attend the Oslo Diamond League.
A "green certificate" is mandatory for fans to prove that they have been vaccinated or recovered from an infection. Other COVID-19 prevention protocols like masks and social distancing will be decided by the organizers.