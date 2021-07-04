Athletes look to hone skills at Stockholm Diamond League ahead of Tokyo Olympics 2020

One of the biggest names in the Stockholm Diamond League will be Armand Duplantis. The pole vaulter, competing at home, will have maximum support and will look to come up with another win ahead of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The 21-year-old athlete is the world record holder and is a favorite to win the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

In his last Diamond League meeting in Olso, Armand Duplantis breached the six-meter mark again and was within touching distance of his world record mark of 6.19m.

Although he finished in Oslo at 6.01m, the world record will be in danger of being broken both in the Stockholm Diamond League and the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Armand Duplantis is gunning to break his own record sooner rather than later.

“I really think I can get that record soon. It will come this season," he said after his jump in Oslo.

As he steps out on the field at the Stockholm Diamond League on Sunday, Duplantis said playing in a packed field is special, especially in events preceding the Olympics.

“We don’t get that many of them (packed field in meets). They don’t always have a full field in every Diamond League. However, we are all together at the big meets and that’s a special thing. We show up and we compete well. We get it to do it more often and I enjoy competing against these guys, we have a good time out there,” Duplantis said in a press conference ahead of the Stockholm Diamond League.

Stockholm Diamond League is a good preparation for Tokyo Olympics

Long jumper Malaika Mihambo said getting back into a long approach ahead of the Stockholm Diamond League has put her in good stead ahead of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

“I think it (her form) is going to get better every time. Competing I had some struggles in the first half of the year after coming from the short approach into my long approach. However, I like my consistency now. I am happy to be back. And since, I am coming back into my routine, the pressure is going away. I am looking ahead for Tokyo,” she said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the routine out of every gear in life and sport is no different. With athletes being used to getting cheered in packed stadiums, empty stadiums are, sometimes, demotivating for them.

Swedish long jumper Khaddi Sagnia concurs with the fact that it is a different feeling to play in front of empty stands.

“It is very different. We are so used to having people cheering and making sounds from that to nothing. It is sad. We have to be there for each other and cheer each other,” she opined, ahead of the Stockholm Diamond League.

In what could be one of the biggest comebacks in athletics, the Stockholm Diamond League will see the return of two-time Olympic champion shot putter Valerie Adams.

Valerie Adams is a five-time Diamond League winner and has amassed more than 35 wins on the circuit. Although she hasn’t been competing as much as she would have liked to as she was embracing motherhood, her 19.65m throw in Auckland in February 2020 was her best throw in the last five years. Adams is now gunning to be back amongst the best when she gets back to the circuit at the Stockholm Diamond League.

“It is pretty awesome to be back. The last time I competed was in Monaco, which was 18 months ago. The start list is packed up and I am looking forward to competing. I am gunning to bring the out girl in me back into the field. I now see athletics as a real pleasure and it is my passion. My body has changed a lot, and at the age of 36 I am loving the sport like when I was 21. Looking ahead at Tokyo Olympics 2020, I try to compete the best way I can,” she said.

