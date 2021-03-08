Roger Kingdom and Lee Calhoun headline list of most successful male 110m hurdlers in Summer Olympics

The 110 metres men's hurdle is one of the track and field events in the multi-disciplined athletics program at the Summer Olympics.

The event has been a part of the mega-quadrennial event since the first edition in 1896 (a 200m hurdles race for the men was also held from 1900 to 1904). For the women, an 80m hurdles was introduced at the 1932 Olympics. That has been extended to the 100m hurdles since the 1972 Games.

With the Tokyo Olympics fast approaching, let's have a look at the most successful 110m male hurdlers at the Summer Olympics.

(Note: Ranking is based on the gold medal count. If athletes have the same number of gold medals, the number of silver medals followed by bronze medals has been used as the deciding factors for the rankings)

(* - Total Medals won here refers to medals won by the respective athlete only in the javelin throw event)

#5 - Hayes Jones (USA)

Total Medals Won*: 2 (G-1, S-0, B-1)

1960: Bronze, 1964: Gold

Hayes Jones (centre) celebrates his gold medal after winning the Men's 110 metres Hurdles during the 1964 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan

Advertisement

Hayes Jones is one of 3 hurdlers tied at No. 5 on this list, with each of them having won 1 bronze and 1 gold.

Jones bagged the bronze at the 1960 Summer Olympics with a timing of 14.0 seconds.

The American improved the color of the medal at the next Olympic Games to take the gold in Tokyo, with a timing of 13.6s.

#5 - Willie Davenport (USA)

Total Medals Won: 2 (G-1, S-0, B-1)

1968: Gold, 1976: Bronze

American athlete Willie Davenport (number 266)

Willie Davenport won the 110m hurdles gold medal at the 1968 Summer Olympics in 13.3s. Davenport finished fourth in the event at the 1972 Games, coming short of a medal.

At the 1976 Games, the American picked up a bronze with a timing of 13.38s.

On a side note, Davenport also participated in the Lake Placid 1980 Winter Olympics in the four-man bobsleigh event.

#5 - Anier Garcia (Cuba)

Total Medals Won: 2 (G-1, S-0, B-1)

2000: Gold, 2004: Bronze

Advertisement

Anier Garcia

Anier Garcia won the gold medal at the 2000 Summer Olympics with a timing of 13.00s.

The Cuban also picked up a bronze medal in this event at the 2004 Athens Olympics, in 13.20s.

#3 - Sidney Atkinson (South Africa)

Total Medals Won: 2 (G-1, S-1, B-0)

1924: Silver, 1928: Gold

Sidney Atkinson won the silver medal at the 1924 Summer Olympics with a timing of 15.0s. At the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics, the South African went a notch higher to take the gold in 14.8s.

#3 - Guy Drut (France)

Total Medals Won: 2 (G-1, S-1, B-0)

1972: Silver, 1976: Gold

French athlete Guy Drut at the Olympic Games in Montreal in July 1976

Guy Drut won his first medal - a silver - at the 1972 Summer Olympics in 13.34s.

The Frenchman followed that up by winning the gold at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, clocking 13.30s.

#1 - Lee Calhoun (USA)

Total Medals Won: 2 (G-2, S-0, B-0)

1956: Gold, 1960: Gold

Advertisement

Lee Calhoun from the USA wins the 1960 Rome Olympics gold

Lee Calhoun is one of two hurdlers, who top this list with 2 Olympic gold medals in the 110m hurdles.

Calhoun won his first gold at the 1956 Summer Olympics with a timing of 13.5s. The American won his second successive gold at the 1960 Rome Olympics in 13.8s.

NCCU's first #Olympics medalist was Lee Calhoun, who won gold in 1956 & 1960 in 110m hurdles. #NCCU #EaglePride pic.twitter.com/eywViT8Sqc — NCCU Athletics (@NCCUAthletics) August 12, 2016

#1 - Roger Kingdom (USA)

Total Medals Won: 2 (G-2, S-0, B-0)

1984: Gold, 1988: Gold

Roger Kingdom of the United States stands on the podium with his gold medal alongside silver medallist Greg Foster and bronze medallist Arto Bryggare in the Men's 110 metres Hurdles during the 1984 Summer Olympics

Roger Kingdom also won successive gold medals in 110m hurdles at the 1984 and 1988 Summer Olympics with timings of 13.20s and 12.98s respectively.

Kingdom is the current speed and conditioning coach of the NFL team, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who won the Super Bowl LV earlier this year.

Advertisement

(With inputs from the Official Olympic website)

Also Read: Edwin Moses headlines the list of most successful male 400m hurdlers at the Summer Olympics