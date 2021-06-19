Farewell, "Flying Sikh" - Story of Milkha Singh, the man who made an entire nation believe

On 6th September 1960, an Indian athlete by the name of Milkha Singh took center stage at Rome's Olympic Stadium. It was the final of the 400 meters for the men's division at the 1960 Olympics.

Indians were glued to their radio sets, breathing in the tension with a sense of belief; hoping for a miracle. This blanket of agitation cloaked the entire country, courtesy of one man, Milkha Singh. He had attained legendary status with his speed over one lap not just in India but all over the world.

Milkha Singh clocked a timing of 45.6 seconds in what is considered to be one of the best 400-meter races in the history of the Olympics. Unfortunately for Milkha Singh, he finished fourth and failed to land a spot on the podium.

For the moment it had broken the heart of a nation but in reality it had set a new dawn in the country as hundreds of aspirants took up sprinting to become the next Milkha Singh.

Although he didn't manage to win a medal for India at the Olympics, he became a sport icon for millions to follow. His legacy has inspired many generations and will continue to do so for many more years.

Milkha Singh struggled in the early years of his life

Milkha Singh was a man who was full of passion and dedication for the sport of athletics. He was born in Govindpura village during the pre-partition era of British India on 20th November 1929. He lost his parents in the riots that took place during the partition.

After Milkha Singh moved to India, he faced a lot of struggles to manage his livelihood. After several attempts, he was commissioned as a Sepoy in the Indian Army in 1951. Milkha Singh was introduced to the sport of athletics only after he joined the Indian Army.

Milkha Singh in 2009 (Source: GettyImages)

Milkha Singh, who had never run a professional race in his career, ran his first sprint at the age of 22. Although he didn't win that particular cross-country race, his talent was quickly identified by the coaches in his training centre.

He had the drive to become the best

Milkha Singh was not only a gifted athlete but he was also self-motivated and passionate at the same time. It is hard to imagine a person who had lost half his family because of communal riots to channel all his focus and passion towards becoming a great athlete. Milkha Singh overcame all these hurdles to become one of the most celebrated athletes of his time.

After being identified as a good sprinter for 200m and 400m events, Milkha Singh swiftly rose up the ranks in the national level meets. He represented India in both the aforementioned events at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics. However, due to a lack of international experience, Milkha Singh didn't manage to cross the barrier of the qualification heats.

The drive to become the best athlete at those events burned a fire in his belly after the disappointment of the 1956 Olympics. Over the next four years, the efforts that Milkha Singh put into achieving this goal were absolutely staggering. He became the first Indian Track and Field athlete to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in 1958.

Milkha Singh finishes 4th in 400m at 1960 Olympics in a photo finish (Source: Olympics.com)

Milkha Singh represented India at the 1958 and 1962 Asian Games. Some of his best performances for India came at those Games and went on to win four gold medals there.

He won a gold medal in 400m for men at the 1958 edition of the Asian Games. Milkha Singh defended his title as the best quarter-miler in Asia four years later in the 1962 edition.

The dedication of Milkha Singh made him one of the first athletes to clock a time below 46 seconds in the 400m event for men. It was this passion and dedication for the sport that made him one of the greatest athletes to ever represent India.

Milkha Singh

Milkha Singh has left behind a constitutional legacy

Milkha Singh was the first Indian athlete to make it to the finals of an Olympic Track and Field event post-independence. He didn't make it to the podium but that fateful day in Rome didn't tarnish his image. On the contrary, it inspired an array of young athletes to make their country proud.

Milkha Singh always believed that it is very important to be passionate about what you do. He considered grit and determination to be key parameters that make you a big sportsperson rather than your skill. The dedication and passion that Milkha Singh displayed to achieve his goals were one of the main reasons that athletics became popular in India.

Milkha Singh died on 18th June, 2021 due to COVID-19 related complications. His wife, Nirmal Kaur, who represented the Indian Women's volleyball team, had succumbed to COVID-19 just five days earlier. These losses would have left a huge void in the lives of their families.

Milkha Singh and Nirmal Kaur

Milkha Singh had a dream of India becoming a powerhouse in the world of sports. He wanted to live his dream by watching the Indian Olympic contingent achieve greater heights at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

But as fate would have it, Milkha Singh would not be with us to see his dream realized in his mortal body. However, his blessings and good wishes will always be there with all Indian teams. His legacy is what the Indian Olympic contingent will fight for in Tokyo next month.

The 'Flying Sikh' will continue to inspire generations. Rest in peace, legend!

