Cricket fraternity mourns the death of 'The Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh

One of India's greatest athletes, Milkha Singh, passed away on June 18 (Friday) due to post-covid complications at the age of 91.

The news comes five days after his wife Nirmal also passed away due to post-covid complications.

Celtic Manor Wales Open - Round Three

The cricket fraternity mourned the death of the legendary Olympian, who won four Asian gold medals and finished fourth in the 400m final at the 1960 Rome Olympics. Here are some of the posts from Indian cricketers extending their condolences to Milkha Singh's family:

The great man #MilkaSingh ji has left us in body, but the name Milkha will always live on as being synonymous with courage and will-power.

What a man. My sincere condolences to his family. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AW2FbM3zg1 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 19, 2021

Extremely saddened by this news ..RIP ,India's one of the greatest sportsman..you have made young Indians dream of becoming an athlete..had the privilege of knowing you so closely .. pic.twitter.com/mbEk9WPDBd — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 19, 2021

RIP #MilkhaSingh ji. You’ve left behind a legacy that will inspire generations of Indian athletes. My thoughts and prayers with his family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PxwlunQLxF — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 19, 2021

Rest in Peace our very own ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh ji.



Your demise has left a deep void in every Indian’s heart today, but you shall keep inspiring several generations to come. pic.twitter.com/ImljefeUEN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 19, 2021

The Flying Sikh has flown away but the legend shall live on forever! #MilkhaSingh — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 19, 2021

Deeply saddened to hear the passing of Milkha SinghJi. His legacy will live on… a true legend and an icon. Condolences to his family and friends. 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 19, 2021

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of #MilkhaSingh ji. The man who inspired many like me, will always remain in our hearts. Our condolences to the family. #OmShanti 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/PBbJ37tas9 — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) June 19, 2021

Milkha Singh recovered from COVID-19 on June 13

The 91-year-old was tested positive for COVID-19 on May 19 and was in isolation at his Chandigarh residence after revealing that he was asymptomatic. However, a few days later, on May 24, Milkha Singh was admitted to the ICU department of Mohali's Fortis hospital due to "COVID-19 pneumonia". He was then moved to PGIMER in Chandigarh on June 3.

Finally, after valiant efforts from the doctors, he tested negative on June 13 but eventually succumbed to the post covid symptoms.

The family issued a statement which read:

"It is with extreme sadness that we would like to inform you that Milkha Singh Ji passed away at 11.30 pm. on the 18th of June 2021," his family announced in a statement. He fought hard but God has his ways and it was perhaps true love and companionship that both our mother Nirmal ji and now Dad have passed away in a matter of 5 days," the statement further added.

Milkha Singh was one of the greatest athletes ever born in India. He won five golds in the international athletic championships and was awarded the Helms World Trophy in 1959 for winning 77 of his 80 international races. He also won India's first Commonwealth gold in 1958.

Also Read: Milkha Singh: PM Narendra Modi and others react to the death of legendary sprinter

Looking forward for Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy! - Yuvraj Singh in an exclusive Interview with SK

Edited by Diptanil Roy