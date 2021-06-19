Cricket fraternity mourns the death of 'The Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh

One of India's greatest athletes, Milkha Singh, passed away on June 18 (Friday) due to post-covid complications at the age of 91.
The news comes five days after his wife Nirmal also passed away due to post-covid complications.
The cricket fraternity mourned the death of the legendary Olympian, who won four Asian gold medals and finished fourth in the 400m final at the 1960 Rome Olympics. Here are some of the posts from Indian cricketers extending their condolences to Milkha Singh's family:
Milkha Singh recovered from COVID-19 on June 13
The 91-year-old was tested positive for COVID-19 on May 19 and was in isolation at his Chandigarh residence after revealing that he was asymptomatic. However, a few days later, on May 24, Milkha Singh was admitted to the ICU department of Mohali's Fortis hospital due to "COVID-19 pneumonia". He was then moved to PGIMER in Chandigarh on June 3.
Finally, after valiant efforts from the doctors, he tested negative on June 13 but eventually succumbed to the post covid symptoms.
The family issued a statement which read:
"It is with extreme sadness that we would like to inform you that Milkha Singh Ji passed away at 11.30 pm. on the 18th of June 2021," his family announced in a statement. He fought hard but God has his ways and it was perhaps true love and companionship that both our mother Nirmal ji and now Dad have passed away in a matter of 5 days," the statement further added.
Milkha Singh was one of the greatest athletes ever born in India. He won five golds in the international athletic championships and was awarded the Helms World Trophy in 1959 for winning 77 of his 80 international races. He also won India's first Commonwealth gold in 1958.
