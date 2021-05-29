Top 5 USA athletes to watch out for at 2021 Doha Diamond League 

The world's top-ranked track and field athletes will return to action in the highly-competitive Doha Diamond League.

The event will witness a few leading names in the sport fight it out for a berth at the Diamond League final to be staged in Zurich from September 8 to 9. An overall 13 out of 32 senior events will be seen in Doha.

Spread across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the USA, the Doha Diamond League is the second stop in the 14-city marquee event, following the season-opening tournament held on Sunday in Gateshead.

BAR SET HIGH FOR WANDA DOHA DIAMOND LEAGUE AS 12 WORLD CHAMPIONS RETURN TO QATARI CAPITAL-12 reigning world champions - and a host of Olympic and world medallists - will compete at the Qatar Sports Club, Doha 🇶🇦



Elaine Thompson-Herah, Dina Asher-Smith, Sha’Carri Richardson & Steven Gardiner to skip Doha Diamond League

Sha’Carri Richardson is one of the biggest names who will skip the Doha Diamond League on Friday.

While the United States enjoyed mixed fortunes in the opening meet, the country's athletes will look forward to going in with a renewed spirit when they take on their global counterparts once again in Qatar's capital. As stacked as the field of competition will be in Doha on Friday, some of the biggest names will be notably absent.

Let’s take a close look at the top five contenders in the upcoming Doha Diamond League.

#5 Fred Kerley - 400m

The United States are renowned for nurturing some of the world's best athletic talents. The list is long and impressive, with 26-year-old Kerley being one of the strongest American hopefuls to keep up with the world-class sprinters in the Doha Diamond League.

Currently ranked World No.2 in the 400m event, Kerley has outclassed the biggest names in the sport. He finished third behind Bahamian Steven Gardiner at the 2019 World Championships in Doha. He stole the limelight by clocking 9.91 seconds in the 100m event at the Tropical Park Elite Sprints Meet in March with a pair of personal bests of 10.15s in the heats and 10.11s in the final.

Meanwhile, a clash of the two best American male sprinters - Kerley and Michael Norman - could make way for an intense rivalry in the men's 400m race.

#4 Sandi Morris - Pole Vault

USA's Sandi Morris will spearhead the American challenge in the women's pole vault event. By demonstrating her mettle in the tournament, Morris will ensure she is in good shape heading into the final Diamond League event later this year.

With a season's best of 4.80m, Morris will be keen to touch the personal best mark of 5.00m on Friday. The 2016 Rio silver medallist will run into her countrymate Katie Nageotte and Russia's Anzhelika Sidorova.

#3 Rai Benjamin - 400m

All eyes will be on Benjamin when he contests against Abderrahman Samba with the same personal best time of 46.98s as him.

One of the most consistent performers in the history of the 400m men's hurdles race, Rai Benjamin will enter Doha as the outright favorite for a podium finish, alongside compatriots Kerley and Norman.

With Norway's Karsten Warholm and South Africa’s Wayde van Niekerk pulling out of the event, it is believed to be a good opportunity for Benjamin to power his way to a top finish. The 2019 IAAF World Athletics silver medalist will be eager to improve his personal best mark of 46.98s on Friday.

#2 Michael Norman - 400m

World junior champion Michael Norman will look to continue his good run of form at the Doha Diamond League.

Norman, 23, holds the world's best time in the indoor 400 meters in mere 44.52s. He has a personal best of 43.45s and a season's best of 44.40s set earlier this year. He will look to avenge his 2019 USATF Outdoor Championships loss against Kerley.

#1 Justin Gatlin - 200m

Justin Gatlin will be the top American athlete to look out for in the Doha Diamond League.

100m Athens Olympic gold medalist Gatlin will look to forget his recent Ostrava Golden Spike disappointment where he suffered a surprising defeat at the hands of Fred Kerley. High on confidence, Gatlin will aim for a change in fortunes in the 200m event at the Doha Diamond League.

He will be seen competing against the likes of compatriot Kenneth Bednarek, Canada's Aaron Brown and Andre De Grasse. With a personal best of 19.57s, the veteran American will ward off a tough fight to stake his claim as the best in the build-up to the Tokyo Olympics.

