US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 Day 8 Predictions: Mason Finley, Hillary Bor favorites in discus throw and 3000m steeplechase

The US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 Trials resumed after a two-day gap on June 24. The trials are being held at the newly renovated Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

After the finals of women's shot put and women's 3000m steeplechase, Day 8 will see the finals of the men's discus throw and the men's 3000m steeplechase.

At the time of writing this, the finals of women's shot put and women's 3000m steeplechase are about to happen.

However, Raven Saunders is expected to win the women's shot put and Emma Coburn is a firm favorite in the women's 3000m steeplechase.

Predictions for US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 Day 8

In the men's discus throw final, Mason Finley is a favourite.

"I've been training my whole life for this, and I'm ready to lay it all on the line," Finley said.

Finley participated in his first Olympics at Rio 2016. In a strong field of 12 competitors, Finley was able to finish 11th with a throw of 62.05m. But a year later, Finely bounced back and he threw the disc at an impressive distance of 68.03m to grab bronze at the London World Championships.

To put his throw at the world championships in perspective, the 68.03m throw would have helped him finish fourth at the Rio Games. In the men's discus throw, Finley is 22nd in the world rankings.

The men's steeplechase will be slightly more competitive as the Rio Olympics 2016 silver medalist, Evan Jagger, is out of action. Jagger opted out of the US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 Trials because of multiple injuries.

Jagger's absence makes Hillary Bor an outright favorite to win this event and qualify for the Olympics. At the Rio games, Bor clocked a time of 8:22.74 and finished seventh. At the Doha World Championships, Bor finished eighth with a time of 8.09:33.

But in May, Bor completed the 3000m steeple chase in 8:30.20 to win the Gateshead Diamond League. With that win, Bo became the third US athlete after Olympic medalists Emma Coburn and Evan Jagger to win the the steeplechase in a Diamond League competition.

Where can you watch the US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021?

NBC Sports Network and NBC will air live coverage every day of the event. NBC’s television coverage will be streamed on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app

