US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 predictions: Kenni Harrison and Michael Norman look to seal Olympic berth

US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 are in full swing at the newly renovated Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The world is watching the event closely as the best athletes and future stars are sweating hard to book their spots for the Tokyo Olympics 2021. Due to their reputation of producing world-class athletes in track and field events, the competition at the Trials is cutthroat and the event is considered amongst the best track and field meets in the world.

The top three finishers at each event make the Olympic squad, as long as they meet the event's qualifying standard, which is set by an outside organization, World Athletics. World Athletics governs track and field.

The first two days of the event have seen thrilling action and a world record being broken. Women's finals of discus throw and 100m sprint are done and dusted. For men, the final of shot put and 10,000m was scheduled for day 1 of the US Olympic Track and Field Trials.

Valarie Allman, Micaela Hazlewood and Rachel Dincoff have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2021 for the women's discus throw. Sha'Carri Richardson, Javianne Oliver and Tehna Daniels will be representing the US in the women's 100m sprint.

The men's shot put saw Ryan Crouser, Joe Kovacs and Payton Otterdahl qualify for the quadrennial event. Ryan Crouser's throw of 23.37m was special as it created a new world record. In the men's 10,000m, Woody Kincaid, Grant Fisher and Joe Klecker booked their spots for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Day 3 of the US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 will see the finals of as many as eight events. These events are Men's hammer throw, Women's high jump, Women's triple jump, Men's 400m, Men's decathlon 1500m, Women's 100m hurdles and Men's 100m.

Predictions for US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 Day 3

Trayvon Bromell is expected to win the men's 100m final. The 25-year-old is a big name and is making a comeback after two surgeries. He is among the favorites in the 100m field that includes Noah Lyles and 39-year-old veteran Justin Gatlin. Trayvon Bromell finished eighth at Rio Olympics 2016 but a year later he finished third at the world championships.

In women's 100m hurdle, Keni Harrison is expected to take the top honors and qualify for the showpiece event. After a disappointing sixth-place finish at the 2016 Olympic Track and Field Trials, she broke the 28-year-old world record by clocking 12.20s at London Müller Anniversary Games.

After the record-breaking run, she finished fourth at the 2017 London World Championships, clinching silver at the 2019 World Championships. Another Olympic appearance is in sight of Keni Harrison.

Michael Norman is a firm favorite in the men's 400m. He is the top-ranked sprinter in the 400m category with the fastest 400m time in the Olympic cycle. In May, he won 400m at the Doha Diamond League meet, thus enhancing his reputation as a firm favorite to fly to Tokyo.

Keturah Orji is poised to win the women's triple jump. She has won the last four US outdoor titles. She finished fourth at the Rio Olympics but her 14.71m jump helped her break her own American record in the final. No American woman has won a medal in triple jump, and Keturah Orji is in pursuit of changing that.

In the women's high jump, Vashti Cunningham will start as an outright favorite. She is only 23 but her list of achievements is impressive. She has a World Indoor title, a World Championships bronze and an Olympics appearance to her name. Vashti Cunningham has won the last three US titles and is heavily favored for another at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials.

Where can you watch the US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021?

NBC Sports Network and NBC will air live coverage every day of the event. NBC’s television coverage will be streamed on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

