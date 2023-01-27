“Wait a minute now....” – Fans divided as Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone takes on Shericka Jackson for the first time ever 

At the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, the 60-meter dash will feature Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Shericka Jackson, the current world champions in the 400-meter and 200-meter hurdles, respectively.

World Athletics' official Instagram posted a video announcing that Jackson and McLaughlin-Leverone will be competing in a 60-meter race at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on February 4.

Fans were thrilled to get the news

"Wait a minute now...."

Fans divided as Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone ready take on Shericka Jackson

Athletics fans were completely divided on the topic. Both McLaughlin-Levrone and Jackson fans were confident of their favorite athlete winning the upcoming race.

A Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone fan compared her to Allyson Felix:

"Sydney McLaughlin is the new Allyson Felix... Probably the most talented female athlete of this generation alongside Shericka Jackson who also is well rounded having an individual world medal in the 400m, 200m and 100m."

Fans have said that Shericka Jackson will win the race easily, but Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is just participating to build speed:

"We all know Sharika will win but Sydney is in this race to build her speed and get better. There is a method to the madness."

Fans are eagerly waiting for the 60-meter race between the two best sprinters:

"I look forward to it"

Fans wrote that both Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Shericka Jackson are her favorite athletes:

"My favorite athletes"

Another lovely comment for both the athletes:

"Love both of them, Goodluck"

This fan feels that Shericka Jackson will win:

"I think Jackson will win."

With one fan desperately waiting to see Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone compete:

"Oh my gosh I am very eager to see Sydney McLaughlin"

Another fan wrote that Sydney is here to break her 400-meter world record, whereas Shericka Jackson is competing to prove her sheer dominance:

"Either Sydney wants to break her 400mH WR again and leave no room for anyone to even dream about it or she's going after the 400m flat....or both. I am here for it, what a talent. As for Shericka, here's to more dominance in the sprints, maybe that WR too?"

McLaughlin-Leverone has established a benchmark in the women's 400-meter hurdles. She has not lost a race in the previous two seasons and has set a total of six fastest times in the competition's history.

She won gold at the World Championships held in Oregon last summer in the 400-meter hurdles and the 4x400-meter relay. The fastest time ever in the 400-meter hurdles came from her winning performance of 50.68 last summer. She will be making her debut in the 60-meter race.

In the women's 200 meters, Jackson was a force to be reckoned with. She won the competition with a time of 21.45 at the World Championships in Oregon last summer, the second-fastest time ever. The gifted Jamaican athlete also won silver in the women's 100-meter dash and the 4x100-meter relay.

