Watch: Kamalpreet Kaur creates history by becoming the first Indian athlete to qualify for finals in the top 2 positions

Kamalpreet Kaur made history by becoming the first Indian woman to record a 64-meter throw at the Olympics. Her brilliance helped her finish 2nd in the qualification round, behind America's Allman Valarie. The Indian showed her power and composure as all her throws cross the 60-meter mark.

Watch: Kamalpreet Kaur's 64-meter throw at the Olympics

There goes #IND's first #Athletics finalist at #Tokyo2020 🔥🔥



After a slow start with a throw of 60.29m, Kamalpreet Kaur pulled out a monster throw of 64m in her third attempt to qualify for the final of women's discus throw event! 👏#StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion pic.twitter.com/BwO8cIMgF4 — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) July 31, 2021

Kamalpreet Kaur has broken 2 national records this year

Kamalpreet Kaur has been on a dream run this year. She started the year by breaking a 12-year-old national record set by Seema Punia. Kaur recorded a throw of 65.06 meters at the 24th National Federation Cup. She bettered her own record at the Indian Grand Prix 4 in Patiala.

Meet India's ace discus thrower, Kamalpreet Kaur. The 25-year-old is the 1st ever Indian female athlete to breach the 65m barrier in Discus throw and is the National record holder (66.59m). #Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India #IndiaAtTokyoOlympics #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/wqdmMxWw6X — India in China (@EOIBeijing) July 26, 2021

If Kaur keeps the same composure in the final and records a similar mark, there is no doubt that she can win India its first medal in the field events at the Olympics.

Kamalpreet Kaur and her chances for a medal at the Olympics 2021

Kamalpreet Kaur's personal best of 66.59 meters is exceptional. However, she will be up against some of the best in the world in the finals. The winner of the discus throw event at the 2016 Olympics was Sandra Perkovic. Her only throw of 69.21 meters was enough to help her get the gold.

The silver and bronze medals were won by Melina Robert Michon and Denia Caballero. Both threw 66 meters to seal the silver and bronze respectively. But something to be noted is that Kaur's personal best of 66.59 would have helped her get a bronze in Rio.

All the medalists from Rio have qualified for the finals. Their performances in the qualifying rounds have been even impressive. If Kaur wants to make a run at the medal, she definitely has to throw her personal best or maybe even record a new career-best. Regardless of whether she wins a medal or not, Kamalpreet's journey has been inspiring and it definitely gives Indian athletics a ray of hope for the future.

