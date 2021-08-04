Watch: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for the Olympic javelin finals with first throw of 86.65 meters

India's Neeraj Chopra put in a fantastic start to India's Olympic campaign on Day 12. The sensational Indian came up with a humongous throw of 86. 65 meters to finish on top of group A of the men's javelin throw qualification. In just his first attempt, the Indian made sure to make a statement and register his place in the finals.

Watch: Neeraj Chopra's sensational throw which helped him reach the finals

Neearj qualifies on top of qualifying group A

The Indian's first attempt was not even close to being breached by anyone. The second best throw was recorded by Johannes Vetter. The German secured direct qualification in only his third attempt, when he recorded a throw of 85.64 meters. Vetter has always got the better of the Indian whenever the two have met, but it looks like Neeraj Chopra won't let it happen again.

Chopra's personal best of 88.07 meters could easily help him get to the podium. But Chopra would definitely want to better that as Vetter is known to pull off some big throws out of nowhere. The competition between the two throwers will resume in the finals on August 7. Vetter is the pre-event favorite, having won the world championship. However, after his first attempt of 86. 65 meters, the Indian has definitely grabbed some of the attention.

Fans react to Neeraj Chopra's brilliant throw

Indian fans woke up to the great news of Neeraj Chopra's qualification. His monster effort has definitely made him one of the favorites to get on the podium. Excited fans took to social media to congratulate the Indian on his sensational feat.

#NeerajChopra secured an automatic qualification for the final with 86.65m throw in his first attempt.



2016- Sets U20 World Record🔥



2018- First Indian to win gold at the Asian Games & Commonwealth games



2021- First Indian to qualify for #JavelinThrow Finals at the Olympics💫 pic.twitter.com/BO0iujYDkt — शुभांकर मिश्रा (@shubhankrmishra) August 4, 2021

Direct qualification on debut throw for #NeerajChopra . What a start to the day!!! Hope it gets better with #Wrestling and #Hockey semifinal lined up later pic.twitter.com/RseifZj4Do — Mrutyunjay Mohanty (@MartianTapu) August 4, 2021

