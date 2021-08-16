When and where to watch the U-20 World Athletics Championships? [Dates and streaming details]

The 28-member Indian contingent safely landed at Nairobi airport on Sunday morning to compete at the World Athletics Championships from August 18 to August 22. Having already seen the sensational Neeraj Chopra bag India's first athletic gold at the Olympics, the youngsters will be motivated to try and make this the most successful campaign in national history. Chopra had also won gold at the 2016 Championships.

A fairly talented bunch of athletes have qualified for the U-20 World Championships. Long jumper Shaili Singh, who recently broke the national U-20 record, will be one of the prospects to watch out for during the event.

The prodigy has been training at the Anju Bobby George Foundation in Bengaluru for four years now. Having proven her mettle at the national level, she will be eager to test herself against the best young athletes in the world. Other youngsters like Priya Thomas, Amit Khatri, Anu Kumar and Kunwer Ajai Singh Rana have also been splendid on the national circuit and will try to broaden their experience in Nairobi.

Only Seema Antil [Discus throw 2002], Navjeet Kaur Dhillon [Discus throw 2014], Neeraj Chopra [Javelin throw 2016] and Hima Das [400 meters 2018] have managed to win a medal for India at this event. All four went on to excel at the senior level as well, with Neeraj Chopra even winning Olympic gold.

When is the U-20 World Athletics Championships?

The U-20 World Athletics Championships will take place at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi from August 18 to August 22.The boys from India will be competing in 11 events, and the girls will be in action for 8 track and field events.

Where to watch the U-20 World Athletics Championships?

The Championships will be broadcast in 14 countries, with 12 of them showing live telecasts. There will be no official broadcast in India, but live streams of the event will be available on the official YouTube channel of World Athletics.

