Who is Ajee Wilson? Net worth, Records and Olympic performances

Ajee Wilson is one of the USA's best middle-distance runners. She has been brilliant in the last few years and is currently in her prime, which makes her one of the favourites to secure a podium finish in Tokyo.

Ajee will be heading into her second Olympic Games and the 27-year-old has more experience this time around than she had in Rio. She will be one of the primary contenders in the 800-meter race. Here's more on that and a few other tidbits about the runner.

#1 Ajee Wilson originally committed to Florida State University

Ajee Wilson was born in Philadelphia. She attended the Academy of Allied Health and Science in Neptune Township, New Jersey. Ajee originally committed to the Florida State University, but later decided to turn professional. The 27-year-old was a menace at the junior level as she racked up all the medals available and worked hard on improving herself. Her perseverance paid off as she qualified for the 2013 IAAF Moscow World Championship, where she set a USA junior record.

#2 What is Ajee Wilson's net worth?

Ajee Wilson decided to turn pro in 2012, and just a year later she signed a professional deal with Adidas. Her net worth is expected to be anywhere between $1 million to $3 million.

#3 How many medals has Ajee Wilson won in her career?

Ajee Wilson has won many medals at international competitions and diamond meets. She won the 2011 World Youth Championships and also bagged gold at the World Junior Championships in Barcelona.

Ajee is a two-time world championship medalist, having won bronze in 2017 and 2019. She has also won two silver medals at the World Indoor Championships Medals.

#4 Ajee Wilson's performance in Rio

Ajee Wilson finished 2nd in the US trials and booked herself a place at the Rio Olympics. But things didn't go as planned as she failed to qualify for the finals after falling short in the semis. The loss in Rio was extremely disappointing as many had backed Ajee for a podium finish.

#5 Ajee Wilson and her records

Ajee Wilson is arguably the USA's best middle distance runner. The Philly resident has bagged a total of 11 gold medals at the American Track and Field Championships. She set the American record in the 800 meter race at the 2017 Diamond League, in Monaco, where she recorded a timing of 1:55.61 seconds.

Ajee also holds the world record in the distance medley relay, as her team completed the race in 10:36.50 seconds to bag the gold. The timing was a world record which no team has since managed to get close to.

