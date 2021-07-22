Who is Brittney Reese? Career earnings, records and Olympic performances

Brittney Reese is one of the best long jump athletes on the planet. The American has won multiple World Championships in Athletics and is one of the most experienced campaigners in the stateside contingent.

Having already won the coveted gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics, Reese will be hoping to add another to her tally. Doing so would further solidify her place as one of the best long jumpers in track and field history.

Brittney Reese is a STAR 🤩



She becomes just the fourth woman in U.S. history to earn four Olympic berths in the long jump.@DaLJBeast 👏 pic.twitter.com/9Spr7q97dv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 28, 2021

Also read: Tokyo Olympics 2020: 5 athletics events with clear-cut gold medal favorites

Here's more on that and a few other things about the veteran long jumper:

#1 Brittney Reese was a basketball player

Brittney Reese was a basketball player for her team at Gulfport High School and even received some offers from colleges to play for their AAU teams. In fact, becoming a track and field athlete was a coincidence, as she was merely trying the sport out of curiosity. However, to everyone's surprise, Reese pulled off a great jump in one of the school selections, which grabbed the attention of her coach and the rest is history.

# 2 What are Brittney Reese's career earnings?

Brittney Reese is a Nike athlete and her net worth is expected to be somewhere between $11-13 million in 2021.

To the champ @DaLJBeast we see you, we appreciate your greatness! pic.twitter.com/kaJ1nQAQ00 — MIPRO SPORTS (@officialMIPRO) June 27, 2021

#3 How many medals has Brittney Reese won in her career?

Brittney Reese is one of the most decorated athletes in track and field. She is a two-time Olympic medalist, having won gold in 2012 and silver in 2016. Reese has four IAAF World Championships and three gold medals at the World Indoor Championships to her name.

Also read: Tokyo Olympics 2021 Athletics: Schedule, venue, events and all you need to know

#4 Brittney Reese and her performances at the Olympics

Brittney Reese qualified for the 2008 Olympics after a brilliant 6.95m jump at the US trials. She made her way into the finals with a stellar 6.87m performance but failed to finish on the podium after a disappointing 6.76m jump, which placed her fifth.

Reese, however, came back strong at the 2012 Olympics. Her stunning 7.12m jump helped her become the first American woman since Jackie Joyner-Kersee to win gold in long jump. She repeated her brilliance in Rio, executing a 7.15m jump to grab silver behind fellow countrywoman Tianna Bartoletta, who completed a 7.17m jump for gold.

#5 Brittney Reese's career-best performances

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨 Olympic gold medalist Brittney Reese @DaLJBeast reveals her goal of breaking the women's long jump WORLD RECORD in her planned last Olympic Games in Tokyo. Reese qualified for her 4th consecutive US Olympic T&F team last week in Eugenehttps://t.co/KI51Mto4Ax — World Express (@worldexpress) July 1, 2021

Brittney Reese completed a career-best jump of 7.31m at the 2016 Olympic trials, which happens to be the ninth best performance in long jump. She also holds the national record for her 7.23m jump at the World Indoor Championships in 2012.

Also read: List Of US Athletes Qualified For Tokyo Olympics