Who is Raevyn Rogers? Career Earnings, Records and best performances

Raevyn Rogers has quickly become one of the best middle-distance runners in the US. Since turning pro in 2017, Rogers has been showcasing some top-level performances, which has made her one of the favorites to win the medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The youngster has already managed to win silver at the World Championships. A finish on the podium would add to the jubilation as that would put her in conversation as one of the best middle-distance runners in modern athletics. Here's more on that and a few other things about the running sensation.

Raevyn Rogers '14- graduating next month with two degrees and becoming a professional athlete!

# 1 Raevyn Rogers was unstoppable at the college level.

Raevyn Rogers went to the University of Oregon. She was a 6-time NCAA Division 1 champion and a 10-time All-American runner. Her brilliant run of 3 continuous 800-meter triumphs at the NCAA and Pac-12 Conference competitions was exemplary. Rogers broke a 27-year-old collegiate record in her final year as she cruised past the finish line in 1:59.10 seconds to set a new record.

# 2 What are Raevyn Roger's Career earnings ?

Raevyn Rogers is a Nike athlete and her net worth is expected to be somewhere around USD 1-5 million.

# 3 Raevyn Rogers' career-best performances

Raevyn Rogers set an indoor world record with Chrishuna Williams, Charleen Lipsey and Ajee Wilson when they completed the 4X800 Meter race in 8:05.89 seconds. Rogers ran a personal best of 1:57.66 seconds in 2018, which happens to be the 10th best time in the 800-meter event.

# 4 Raevyn Rogers performance at the US Trials

Raevyn Rogers put up a great show at the US Trials. She finished second behind Athing Mu and recorded her personal best timing of 1:57.66 seconds to qualify for her first-ever Olympics. Rogers missed out on a place at the 2016 Rio Olympics after a fifth-place finish at the US Trials.

World Championship Shock



Halimah Nakaayi wins the world 800m title in dramatic fashion at #Doha2019.



🥇 Halimah Nakaayi 🇺🇬

🥈 Raevyn Rogers 🇺🇸

🥉 Ajee Wilson 🇺🇸



Learn more about this surprise win: https://t.co/78P8SDcNPf pic.twitter.com/n9f6IBINEc — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) September 30, 2019

# 5 Raevyn Rogers-Awards and Recognition

Raevyn Rogers received the prestigious Bowerman Award in 2017 for her terrific achievements at the college level. The University of Oregon placed Rogers on Hayward Tower. She was the first woman to ever be unveiled in the tower, a testimony to the legacy created by her in Oregon.

# 6 How many medals has Raevyn Rogers won in her career?

Raevyn Rogers has racked up many top international medals since turning pro in 2017. She surprised everyone with her 800 meter performance at the 2019 World Championships, where the American edged past veteran Ajee Wilson to claim silver in Doha. She also bagged gold at the World Indoor Championships in 2018. At junior level, she won the World Youth Championships in 2013 and claimed gold at the Pan American Championships in 2015.

