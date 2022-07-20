World Athletics Championships 2022 TV schedule for Day 6 and track & field timings

The World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon is well underway. The competition is halfway through, and there have been some incredible finishes. Grant Fisher came within 0.17 seconds of winning the first American medal in the 10,000 meters.

It's been an incredible five days in the west, but there are still five more days left. There are still so many events that have yet to even begin, many of which are starting today (Wednesday, July 20).

There'll only be one afternoon session today, so viewers will get time to prepare for the action. Here's the full schedule and how to watch the action on July 20.

World Athletics Championships 2022: How to watch and what will be on July 20

As usual, the events will be live on NBC in the United States. The channel has the exclusive broadcasting rights, like they do for the Olympic Games. However, that's not the only place the Championships can be viewed. There are several other platforms where the World Athletics Championships 2022 can be watched.

The World Athletics Championships YouTube and Facebook pages will have live streams of all the events. Here's what the action looks like on July 20:

15:20 pm PST 18:20 pm EST- Women's Javelin Throw Qualification - Group A

16:25 pm PST 19:25 pm EST- Women's 5000 Meters Heats

16:50 pm PST 19:50 pm EST- Women's Javelin Throw Qualification - Group B

17:20 pm PST 20:20 pm EST- Men's 800 Meters Heats

18:15 pm PST 21:15 pm EST- Women's 400 Meters Hurdles Semi-Final

18:30 pm PST 21:30 pm EST- Women's Discus Throw Final

18:45 pm PST 21:45 pm EST- Women's 400 Meters Semi-Final

19:15 pm PST 22:15 pm EST- Men's 400 Metres Semi-Final

19:45 pm PST 22:45 pm EST- Women's 3000 Meters Steeplechase Final.

Kara Winger and Ariana Ince will be the first American athletes on television today. They will be representing the USA in the Group A javelin throw.

The 5,000 meters for women will see Karissa Schweizer and Emily Infeld run for the stars and stripes. The second heat will have Elise Cranny. Meanwhile, Maggie Malone is the lone American in the second group of qualifiers for the javelin throw.

There are no American men in the 800 meter sprints. Meanwhile, there'll be three separate heats for the 400m hurdles, where the following Americans will be competing:

Dalilah Muhammad

Britton Wilson

Shamier Little

Sydney McLaughlin,

The Discus Throw final will see Laulauga Tausaga and Valarie Allman in action.

World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Four

Lynna Irby will be the first American in the women's 400 meters, and she will be in action in the first heat. Talitha Diggs, her American counterpart, will run in the third heat.

For the men in the same event. Michael Norman will run the first heat. Michael Cherry will follow him in the second and champion Allison in the third. Courtney Frerichs, Courtney Wayment and Emma Coburn have all made it to the final of the 3,000 women's steeplechase.

