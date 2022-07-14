World Athletics Championships 2022: Where are they being held, total medals, events, and more revealed

When it comes to the biggest track and field international tournaments, the World Athletics Championships 2022 is surely among the best. Back when it was introduced in 1976, the tournament took place every four years like the Olympics, but from 1991 onwards, it became a biennial competition.

After 2019, the World Athletics Championships were supposed to be held in 2021. However, the competition was postponed to 2022 due to COVID-19 restrictions and the rescheduled dates of the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The international tournament will kick off tomorrow, July 15. The tournament will draw to a close on July 24.

List of events in the World Athletics Championships 2022

The complete schedule for Day 1 of World Championship 2022 (Image via World Athletes)

The World Athletics Championships 2022 will be held in Eugene, Oregon, USA. The United States of America will host the tournament for the very first time. The exact location for the competition is the legendary Haywards Field Stadium situated on the campus of the University of Oregon.

The eighteenth edition of the World Championships will have over 2000 athletes participating from 200 countries around the world. Forty-nine different track and field events will take place at this year’s World Championships. The events are given below:

100 Metres (Men and Women)

200 Metres (Men and Women)

400 Metres (Men and Women)

800 Metres (Men and Women)

1500 Metres (Men and Women)

5000 Metres (Men and Women)

10,000 Metres (Men and Women)

Marathon (Men and Women)

3000 Metres Steeplechase (Men and Women)

100 Metres Hurdles (Women)

110 Metres Hurdles (Men)

400 Metres Hurdles (Men and Women)

Heptathlon (Women)

Decathlon (Men)

High Jump (Men and Women)

Pole Vault (Men and Women)

Long Jump (Men and Women)

Triple Jump (Men and Women)

Shot Put (Men and Women)

Discus Throw (Men and Women)

Hammer Throw (Men and Women)

Javelin Throw (Men and Women)

20 Kilometres Race Walk (Men and Women)

35 Kilometres Race Walk (Men and Women)

4x100 Metres Relay (Men and Women)

4x400 Metres Relay (Men, Women, and Mixed)

Hence, it can be determined from the above that each category of each event will have three medals – gold, silver, and bronze. So, the World Athletics Championships 2022 will have a total of 147 medals that will be won by the best athletes taking part in the tournament from all over the world.

