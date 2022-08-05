World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 day 5 schedule, medal table, timings more

The 19th edition of the World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 is underway at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Santiago de Cali, Colombia. As the championship enters Day 5 on Friday, August 5, the medal table has begun to take shape.

At the end of Day 4, the United States topped the medal tally followed by Kenya and South Africa.

On Day 4, the World Athletics U20 Championships featured a series of favorites, including men’s and women’s pole vault, women’s 400m hurdles, men’s 200m etc. Both men’s and women’s 400m also took place on Day 4 of the six-day championship. Thursday's highlight was the men’s 200m clash where Israel’s Blessing Akawasi Afrifah and Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo pushed each other to their limits.

Letsile Tebogo, who appeared at the event as the favorite having won the men’s 100m with a world U20 record, was caught off-guard by Afrifah. In a thrilling finish, both Afrifah and Tebogo clocked a time of 19.96, however the 18-year-old Afrifah won the gold medal with a time difference of just six thousandths of a second.

South Africa’s Lythe Pillay took gold in men’s 400m while USA’s Akala Garrett won the women’s 400m hurdles final.

World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 2022 medal table

At the end of Day 4, the United States topped the medal tally, winning five gold medals, two silver and three bronze. Kenya stood second with three golds, one silver and two bronze medals. South Africa were in third position with two golds and two bronze medals. France jumped to fourth position with two gold medals. Ethiopia, Jamaica, Sweden and Finland followed the top four.

World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 2022 Day 4 results

Pole Vault (Women)

Gold: Hana Moll (USA)

Silver: Chiara Sistermann (Germany)

Bronze: Janne Sophie Ohrt (Germany)

Pole Vault (Men)

Gold: Anthony Ammirati (France)

Silver: Juho Alasaari (Finland)

Bronze: Michał Gawenda (Poland)

Hammer Throw (6kg) (Men)

Gold: Ioannis Korakidis (Greece)

Silver: Max Lampinen (Finland)

Bronze: Iosif Kesidis (Cyprus)

400m Hurdles (Women)

Gold: Akala Garrett (USA)

Silver: Hanna Karlsson (Sweden)

Bronze: Michaela Rose (USA)

3000m Steeplechase (Women)

Gold: Faith Cherotich (Kenya)

Silver: Sembo Almayew (Ethiopia)

Bronze: Meseret Yeshaneh (Ethiopia)

400m (Women)

Gold: Yemi Mary John (Great Britain)

Silver: Damaris Mutunga (Kenya)

Bronze: Rupal Choudhary (India)

400m (Men)

Gold: Lythe Pillay (South Africa)

Silver: Steven Mcelroy (USA)

Bronze: Yusuf Ali Abbas (Bahrain)

200m (Men)

Gold: Blessing Akawasi Afrifah (Israel)

Silver: Letsile Tebogo (Botswana)

Bronze: Calab Law (Australia)

Here's the schedule for Day 5's events (times are in EST):

Morning session

08:30 AM W 10,000 Metres Race Walk Final

09:05 AM W Triple Jump Qualification - Group A

09:25 AM M Discus Throw (1.750kg) Qualification - Group A

09:35 AM M 10,000 Metres Race Walk Final

10:25 AM M Discus Throw (1.750kg) Qualification - Group B

10:40 AM W 4x400 Metres Relay Heats

10:47 AM W Triple Jump Qualification - Group B

11:15 AM M 4x400 Metres Relay Heats

Afternoon session

15:00 PM W Long Jump Final

15:05 PM W 100 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final

15:11 PM W Hammer Throw Final

15:21 PM M High Jump Final

15:50 PM M 800 Metres Semi-Final

16:30 PM W 200 Metres Final

16:45 PM M 400 Metres Hurdles Final

16:55 PM M Triple Jump Final

17:00 PM M Javelin Throw Final

17:04 PM M 3000 Metres Final

17:30 PM W 4x100 Metres Relay Final

18:00 PM M 4x100 Metres Relay Final

World Athletics U20 Championships 22 live stream and TV coverage

Viewers can watch the World Athletics U20 Championships 22 online. All events are live streamed on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels. Apart from this, the events are also available for viewing on various TV networks, including CNBC in the United States, Teledeporte in Spain, and SPORTV2 in Brazil, etc.

