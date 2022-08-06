World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 day 6 schedule, medal table, timings more

The 19th edition of the World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 ends on Saturday, August 6. The junior championship event at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Santiago de Cali, Colombia, began on August 1. As the championship enters its final day, the medal table seems tight with the United States and Jamaica competing for the top spot.

Day 5 of the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 2022 suffered an hour-long delay due to a torrential downpour. However, the highlight of the day was the Jamaican runners. The nation’s women’s 4x100m relay team won gold with a new U20 record. The Jamaican sprint quartet shattered the previous world U20 4x100m record, finishing in 42.59 seconds.

The Jamaican men’s 4x100m relay team settled for silver, while Jamaica’s Brianna Lyston powered to gold in the women’s 200m sprint.

World Athletics @WorldAthletics WORLD U20 CHAMPIONS



. 🤯



Team Jamaica (Serena Cole, Tina Clayton, Kerrica Hill and Tia Clayton) destroys its own world U20 4x100m relay record to claim gold!



#WorldAthleticsU20 WORLD U20 RECORDWORLD U20 CHAMPIONSTeam Jamaica(Serena Cole, Tina Clayton, Kerrica Hill and Tia Clayton) destroys its own world U20 4x100m relay record to claim gold! WORLD U20 RECORD ‼️ WORLD U20 CHAMPIONS ‼️4⃣2⃣.5⃣9⃣ 🤯Team Jamaica 🇯🇲 (Serena Cole, Tina Clayton, Kerrica Hill and Tia Clayton) destroys its own world U20 4x100m relay record to claim gold!#WorldAthleticsU20 https://t.co/aClk2aCnZn

World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 2022 medal table

At the end of Day 5, the United States topped the medal tally, winning five gold medals, four silver and four bronze. The US are closely followed by Jamaica in second place. They won five gold medals, four silver and three bronze.

Kenya are in third position with three golds, two silvers and three bronze medals. Ethiopia stood fourth with two gold medals, three silver and one bronze. South Africa, Turkey, France, Sweden, Finland and Japan followed the top four to populate the top 10.

World Athletics @WorldAthletics



Ismail Nezir powers to a national U20 record of 48.84 over 400m hurdles and claims the title!



#WorldAthleticsU20 ANOTHER GOLD FOR TURKEY 🥇Ismail Nezirpowers to a national U20 record of 48.84 over 400m hurdles and claims the title! ANOTHER GOLD FOR TURKEY 🥇Ismail Nezir 🇹🇷 powers to a national U20 record of 48.84 over 400m hurdles and claims the title!#WorldAthleticsU20 https://t.co/feSStCUeyQ

World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 2022 Day 5 results

10,000m Race Walk (Women)

Gold: Karla Ximena Serrano (Mexico)

Silver: Ai Ooyama (Japan)

Bronze: Ayane Yanai (Japan)

10,000m Race Walk (Men)

Gold: Mazlum Demir (Turkey)

Silver: Ismail Benhammouda (Algeria)

Bronze: Hayrettin Yildiz (Turkey)

Long Jump (Women)

Gold: Plamena Mitkova (Bulgaria)

Silver: Natalia Liñares (Colombia)

Bronze: Marta Amouhin Amani (Italy)

Hammer Throw (Women)

Gold: Rachele Mori (Italy)

Silver: Paola Bueno Calvillo (Mexico)

Bronze: Raika Murakami (Japan)

High Jump (Men)

Gold: Brandon Pottinger (Jamaica)

Silver: Brian Raats (South Africa)

Bronze: Bozhidar Sarâboyukov (Bulgaria)

200m (Women)

Gold: Brianna Lyston (Jamaica)

Silver: Jayla Jamison (USA)

Bronze: Alana Reid (Jamaica)

400m Hurdles (Men)

Gold: Ismail Nezir (Turkey)

Silver: Matic Ian Guček (Slovenia)

Bronze: Roshawn Clarke (Jamaica)

Triple Jump (Men)

Gold: Jaydon Hibbert (Jamaica)

Silver: Selva P. Thirumaran (India)

Bronze: Viktor Morozov (Estonia)

Javelin Throw (Men)

Gold: Artur Felfner (Ukraine)

Silver: Max Dehning (Germany)

Bronze: Keyshawn Strachan (Bahamas)

3000m (Men)

Gold: Melkeneh Azize (Ethiopia)

Silver: Felix Kiptarus Korir (Kenya)

Bronze: Edwin Kimosong Kisalsak (Kenya)

4x100m Relay (Women)

Gold: Jamaica

Silver: USA

Bronze: Colombia

4x100m Relay (Men)

Gold: Japan

Silver: Jamaica

Bronze: USA

Here's the schedule for Day 6's events (times are in EST):

15:30 PM M Discus Throw (1.750kg) Final

15:35 PM W High Jump Final

15:40 PM W 100 Metres Hurdles Final

15:50 PM W Triple Jump Final

16:00 PM W 1500 Metres Final

16:16 PM M 800 Metres Final

16:25 PM W 5000 Metres Final

17:00 PM M 3000 Metres Steeplechase Final

17:20 PM W 4x400 Metres Relay Final

17:43 PM M 4x400 Metres Relay Final

World Athletics U20 Championships 22 live stream and TV coverage

All events at the World Athletics U20 Championships 22 is available for viewing online. The events are live streamed on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels. The championships are also available for viewing on various TV networks, including CNBC in the United States, Teledeporte in Spain, SPORTV2 in Brazil, etc.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far