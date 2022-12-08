“You don’t really do it for the prizes” - Mondo Duplantis reacts to being named World Athletes of the Year

Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis was named the World Athlete of the Year on Monday. The 23-year-old won the title at the World Athletics Awards 2022. Having set three new world highs, Duplantis was the favorite to win the title.

Mondo was presented with his award during a celebration at the Prince's Palace of Monaco. Following the event, the Swede revealed that the award was extra special as he received it from the Prince himself. However, he went on to add that he never competed for the award and the title was merely recognition for his efforts.

Speaking to the media after receiving the World Athlete of the Year award, the athlete said, as quoted by World Athletics:

“You don’t really do it for the prizes, you do it because you love what you do so much, but this is quite nice.”

He added:

“To be able to receive the Athlete of the Year Award here, in the Palace in Monaco, and get the award from Prince Albert, it’s a very special thing. It’s one of those moments where you have to pinch yourself."

It is pertinent to note that Duplantis started 2022 with a vision. The pole vaulter earlier revealed that he eyed world titles in both indoor and outdoor events. The pole vault prodigy ensured his second World Athlete of the Year title after setting world records, including one at World Athletics Championships Oregon22.

Recalling the year that led to the title, the Swede said:

“Going into the year, not only was it very important for me to try to get some really high bars in there and try to break the world record a few more times, but we also had the World Indoor Championships and the outdoor World Championships, and they were the two titles that I was missing. To be able to go into both of those and break the world record at the meets that were the most important to me, I can’t complain.”

It is also noteworthy that Duplantis was first awarded the honor in 2020. He won the title only two years after winning the Rising Star award in 2018.

He said:

“From the beginning, when I started pole vaulting, I was never really competing against anybody other than myself… I set goals based on what I think I am capable of… I’m grateful for what I’ve done, and it has been a really great few years for me, but I still feel that hunger and I still feel like there is more to do. I still feel like I can jump higher.”

Mondo Duplantis aims to win more events

Furthermore, Mondo Duplantis went on to add that he intends to capitalize on the momentum gained. He said that he will win more in the years to come. Stating that he has no plans to slow down, the pole vaulter said that he was still “young” and “jumping really well.”

He said:

“I guess if there would be a time that I would want everything to be jam-packed and to be really intense, it would be right now…I am young, and I am jumping really well, so why would I not want all the championships to come right now? I feel like this is my best chance to win them all.”

Duplantis said that he had his eyes set on the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023.

